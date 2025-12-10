Tre'von Moehrig just affirmed what Panthers fans have whispered for months

Fans weren't holding out much hope for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, especially missing so many influential figures. But head coach Dave Canales' squad once again proved it is made of sterner stuff these days.

And one absentee watching on saw what Carolina's passionate fan base has been whispering for months.

Tre'von Moehrig wasn't hurt. The veteran safety was suspended for punching San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings below the belt. Carolina did fine without him, and his replacement, rookie Lathan Ransom, excelled with additional responsibilities.

Tre'von Moehrig believes Carolina Panthers have unearthed a gem in Lathan Ransom

The fourth-round pick led the team with 11 tackles. Ransom also recorded a sack to round off an outstanding afternoon at the office, and Moehrig stated that the sky is the limit for the first-year pro if he keeps working hard to improve his craft.

"Man, I was hype (for Lathan Ransom's sack). I could see it all as the play was happening. I was like, Oh, there you go. I could see it all the way. So I was happy for him to get his first sack. He had a great game, and I'm just excited. Sky's the limit for him." Tre'von Moehrig via Panthers.com

Fans have been clamoring for Ransom to get more playing time after a standout summer, coupled with some flashes of promise in the rotation. The former Ohio State standout proved that he can step up when his number is called. Moehrig and Nick Scott are the starters for now, but he could gain more reps with Carolina in the hunt for the NFC South title.

Regardless of how much Ransom plays down the stretch, Moehrig knows he's got a bright future. Dan Morgan's outstanding personnel evaluation seems to have hit the jackpot yet again. And at 23 years old, he's only going to grow in the coming seasons.

Moehrig's arrival has also had a positive impact on Carolina's defensive trajectory. The Panthers had to pay to get a premier free agent in high demand, but his tone-setting demeanor and outstanding attitude have been a revelation during his first season.

It's having a positive effect on Ransom, too. He's got similar traits. He's not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but that's what makes him so exciting as a prospect. And if Moehrig continues to set a strong example, the better Carolina's aspirations will be.

The Panthers' youth movement is taking hold. Moehrig can see it bearing fruit with Ransom, and he's just getting started.