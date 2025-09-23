Lathan Ransom just made a case Panthers can't ignore in Week 3

The Carolina Panthers' rookies came to play in Week 3. It was a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons, with Dave Canales' squad completely overwhelming their NFC South rivals to secure a morale-boosting shutout victory at Bank of America Stadium.

This was precisely what the head coach wanted to see from his players. Canales' faith hasn't wavered throughout a rollercoaster time in charge so far. He demanded the correct response, and they reacted accordingly.

And for one first-year pro looking for more involvement as the campaign progresses, he made a case the Panthers cannot ignore.

Lathan Ransom made the most of extended reps in Carolina Panthers' Week 3 win

Fans have been pushing for Lathan Ransom to get more involved in the defensive rotation. Ejiro Evero finally relented in Week 3, giving the standout safety 52 percent of the team's snaps during a comprehensive afternoon at the office.

Ransom was ready for the moment. He was nothing short of relentless when his number was called, consistently getting around the action, remaining disciplined in coverage, and providing the assurance that made Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. extremely uncomfortable.

The Ohio State product doesn't look out of place. Ransom is progressing quickly. It's probably taken the coaches by surprise, but it's something that can benefit the Panthers incredibly moving forward.

Ransom's 69.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 33rd out of 115 qualifying safeties. He's got 10 tackles from just 29% of snaps. The Panthers will still take their time with the rookie, but he's already proven capable of handling significant responsibilities relatively early in his NFL career.

Evero's defense is improving. They've been exceptional over the last six quarters of football when all hope seemed lost. There is a new resolve within the group, and the dynamism being provided by the team's rookie defenders brings a more vibrant element into the equation.

Stacking good performances is the next challenge for Ransom. The Panthers seem content to keep Nick Scott as the starting option alongside free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. But if the college football national champion keeps flashing this sort of promise, he'll give Evero a big decision to make.

Regardless of whether Evero starts this weekend or not, he's quickly cementing his status as a long-term piece of the puzzle. It's not perfect just yet, but the Panthers could have a steal on their hands once he accumulates more experience in a regular-season environment.

And based on his showing versus the Falcons, Ransom will relish every rep coming his way.

