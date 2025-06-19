Panthers veteran clinging to relevancy as breakout rookie steals spotlight

There were a few eyebrows raised when the Carolina Panthers re-signed Nick Scott to a one-year deal this offseason. But the veteran safety is already fighting to stay relevant thanks to a rookie's impressive transition from college to the pros.

Scott was underwhelming during his first season in Carolina. He was coming off a down year with the Cincinnati Bengals, but some thought reuniting with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could provide the familiarity needed to bounce back.

That wasn't the case. Scott struggled to make an impact on the defensive rotation. He was often targeted as a weak link by opposing offenses and the Panthers gradually decreased his workload as the campaign progressed.

The Panthers gave him another shot this offseason. They see him as a core part of the special teams' plans, and reports even suggested he was an ace up their sleeve. Just what that's based on is anyone's guess, but it's certainly not because of anything the player put on tape in 2024.

Carolina Panthers safety dynamic is shifting away from Nick Scott

If Scott thinks his roster spot is safe, he's mistaken. The Panthers are still seeking upgrades across the secondary, which is something to monitor before and during training camp. There's also the rapid emergence of undrafted free agent Demani Richardson and fifth-round pick Lathan Ransom, who've both made an outstanding start over Carolina's offseason program in pursuit of involvement.

Ransom, in particular, is turning heads for all the right reasons. The former Ohio State standout gained plenty of reps with the starting defense at Carolina's mandatory minicamp — a sign that the Panthers are preparing him for a key rotational role at the very least. He's not looking out of place either, which is a solid foundation from which to build when things get more intense over the summer.

This should bring more urgency from Scott; there's no getting away from that. He looks safe for now, but that could change quickly if another dependable veteran joins the ranks. The Panthers will still take the cautious approach with Ransom, but the athleticism and ruthless approach could see a bigger contribution than expected.

Scott has Evero's confidence. The special teams' output is also something working in his favor, but it won't take long for things to unravel if expectations aren't met at camp.

And looking at his current career trajectory, his NFL future could depend on securing his roster spot.

