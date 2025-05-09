Panthers rookie Lathan Ransom turning heads even before hitting the field

Lathan Ransom has a big opportunity awaiting him with the Carolina Panthers. Ejiro Evero's unit isn't blessed with plentiful safeties who can make a difference on the defensive rotation. Dan Morgan is hoping the former Ohio State standout can emerge quicker than some anticipate.

There's also a growing sense around the media that Ransom could be in line for a meteoric surge. He's turning heads before even stepping onto the practice field, which is thanks in no small part to his athleticism and scheme fit within Evero's 3-4 base scheme.

The No. 122 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft has his sights set on an instant contribution. Ransom is coming off a college football national championship triumph with the Buckeyes and isn't in Carolina to make up the numbers. He wants to firmly establish himself right out of the gate, potentially solving a glaring roster complication along the way.

Analyst believes Lathan Ransom can exceed expectations with the Carolina Panthers

This was a sentiment echoed by Brandon Austin from Pro Football Network. The analyst named Ransom as the Panthers' rookie who could massively exceed expectations. He believes the versatility, aggression, and urgency could see the defensive back gain reps on the rotation and thrive on special teams from Week 1.

"Lathan Ransom brings a hard-nosed, versatile skill set to the safety position that could fit perfectly in Carolina’s rebuilding defense. Ransom profiles as an ideal sub-package defender with immediate special teams value. He’s a downhill striker who excels against the run, delivers forceful hits over the middle, and plays with the kind of urgency and aggression that can spark momentum-shifting plays. His versatility could allow him to step in early as a big nickel or rotational safety while he develops the rest of his game." Brandon Austin

This is a high bar to aim for. Even so, there is an opening if Ransom impresses enough.

The Panthers acquired Tre'von Moehrig on big money in free agency after letting Xavier Woods walk. They re-signed Nick Scott, hopefully for backup purposes. The coaching staff is also confident that undrafted free agent Demani Richardson can build on his rookie flashes en route to increased responsibilities.

That's about all Ransom has to worry about. There's a chance Morgan adds another depending on how things go over preparations, but the front-office leader is also confident his fourth-round pick has enough physical intangibles to be harnessed into something more.

Ransom will be a player to watch closely throughout the summer. Don't be surprised if he does enough to gain a prominent role on Evero's defense promptly.

