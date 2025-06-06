Panthers hopeful nobody saw coming is outshining vets at OTAs

Opportunities are available for those who prove their worth to the Carolina Panthers coaching staff this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales preached the importance of competition. If they perform well enough, the rewards will be there.

Some will thrive under the glaring spotlight. Others won't be able to handle the heat in a fine-margin situation. This is all part of Carolina's master plan to raise standards, and it's getting a positive response so far.

One player is shining more than most, according to reports from Carolina's organized team activities. And this follows on from an encouraging first season with the Panthers when nobody gave him a shot.

Demani Richardson looking to cement Carolina Panthers starting berth in 2025

Demani Richardson was unfortunate not to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. The opportunistic safety had the talent, but concerns about his coverage ability left too much doubt.

Morgan had a different opinion. He snapped up Richardson quickly when the undrafted free-agent frenzy commenced. The former Texas A&M standout seized the moment, forcing his way onto the 53-man roster and gaining more reps on the defensive rotation than anyone anticipated.

That's not all. Richardson excelled when his number was called, turning in several impressive performances against the odds. There weren't many shining lights from Carolina's historically bad defensive performance last season, but he was one of them.

Richardson isn't getting complacent. He's looking to build on this positive momentum and become a core part of the team's plans. There is also an opening at the safety position for anyone who proves themselves over the summer.

The Panthers signed Tre'von Moehrig to a big-money deal in free agency. They brought back Nick Scott and drafted Lathan Ransom. That's about it, so Richardson has a big chance to stake a claim for starting reps within Ejiro Evero's defense, which could be much improved next time around.

Almost everyone who's watched Richardson over OTAs came away impressed. His ball skills are improving. His play recognition is also developing well. It's early days, but he's only helped his chances of starting the campaign alongside Moehrig.

Richardson will be a player to watch closely when things get more intense over the summer. How he performs at Carolina's training camp, joint practices, and preseason games will provide a broader indication of what he might be capable of. If he passes these tests, an expanded role next season is well within reach.

