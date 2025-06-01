Buzz surges around Panthers’ new defensive force as OTAs roll on

While most of the hype centered on the defensive front reinforcements throughout the early stages of free agency, the acquisition of standout safety Tre'von Moehrig went relatively under the radar in comparison. However, the initial signs suggest he can become the backend difference-maker Ejiro Evero's unit lacked in 2024.

Moehrig was paid handsomely compared to most safeties on the market. The Panthers gave him a three-year, $51 million deal, including an $18 million signing bonus and $34.5 million guaranteed, to prise him from the Las Vegas Raiders. Carolina is expecting an immediate return on its investment.

They have two promising young safeties in Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom. But unless someone else comes into the fold, Moehrig has to set the tone. Nothing else will do as the Panthers look to rise from obscurity and into the wild-card picture.

Carolina Panthers plan to utilize Tre'von Moehrig's versatility to their benefit

Dave Canales believes the former TCU star can do exactly that. The head coach lauded his impact on early offseason workouts. He also highlighted the defensive back's versatility as something the Panthers will use to their advantage when the regular season arrives.

"He's a lot to handle from a receiver standpoint and tight end standpoint if you're trying to block him, so he's very versatile. It's why we wanted him. We made a point to get him here because he can open up parts of our defense that we're excited about. There's a couple things we can do with him. I don't want to get into the specifics of it, but he's such a good blitzer. He can play in the back half … it's why we targeted him." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This only whets the appetite further about Moehrig's potential fit in Carolina. It's been a long time since the Panthers had a dynamic safety capable of making plays all over the field. It looked as if Jeremy Chinn would become that, but he faded out quickly once Evero changed the scheme. This looks like a much better match.

There are concerns about the secondary overall. The Panthers look a little light on dependable cornerbacks unless someone like MJ Devonshire or Chau Smith-Wade takes a significant leap forward. The same goes for Carolina's safety unit, which could use another viable option to take the pressure off Richardson and Ransom.

Whether any new acquisitions are sought remains to be seen. Regardless, the fate of this safety group next season is dependent on Moehrig reaching or perhaps even exceeding expectations.

It's early days, but he's off to a good start in pursuit of achieving this objective.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis