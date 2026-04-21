Panthers 7-round mock draft creates fireworks with Dan Morgan's dream haul

Carolina Panthers draft A.J. Haulcy

Safety | LSU Tigers

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 51

The Carolina Panthers added some top-level defenders to their ranks in free agency. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd will help immensely, but a couple of tweaks are still needed to raise confidence.

One of those is finding a dynamic safety to place alongside Tre'von Moehrig. Oregon standout Dillon Thieneman is a hot name in first-round contention, but several others also represent intriguing possibilities a little further down the draft. It took a while, but the late interest shown in LSU's A.J. Haulcy was notable.

Haulcy is a little undersized, but it doesn't impact his ability to produce. He absolutely excels in coverage, boasting the versatility and fluidity of a productive modern-day safety at the next level.

Whether it's reading the quarterback's eyes effectively or reacting with elite-level anticipation, the defensive back is polished enough to become a Day 1 starter in Carolina with a smooth transition.

Carolina Panthers draft Ted Hurst

Wide Receiver | Georgia State Panthers

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 83

Enhancing the supporting cast around Bryce Young shouldn't end with the best tight end in the 2026 class. The Panthers also need another dynamic wide receiver to help them along the way.

Carolina has done its due diligence on several first-round candidates. If the Panthers decide to wait a little longer, there could be better value to be had at some stage on Day 2.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are a productive tandem. Questions remain about Xavier Legette and Jimmy Horn Jr. David Moore is a solid veteran and special-teams force, but asking for more is pushing it.

If Ted Hurst is available when the Panthers go on the clock at No. 83 overall, that should provoke a discussion. His production at Georgia State was nothing short of exceptional. He's got the size and athleticism Carolina looks for in its receivers. Though he isn't a great threat after the catch, his speed makes him a vertical threat. His physicality also makes him a contested catch asset, especially in the red zone.

Carolina Panthers draft Chandler Rivers

Cornerback | Duke Blue Devils

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 119

Another area on defense that could use an upgrade is the nickel cornerback spot. It's an area the Panthers ignored in free agency, hinting that Dan Morgan has someone from the college ranks in his sights if the draft board falls his way.

Passing outside the numbers on Carolina was difficult last season, thanks to the elite play of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. Opposing offenses had far more success over the middle, which cannot happen again if the Panthers want to make a successful defense of their NFC South championship.

Chau Smith-Wade manned the starting nickel role last season. He's a high-effort player, but the quality is lacking. Adding some extra competition is essential, and someone like Chandler Rivers makes more sense than most at this stage of the draft.

Rivers isn't the biggest, but his fluid hips and quick feet more than make up for it. He's also an exceptional communicator in zone schemes, which is precisely what defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero should be looking for.