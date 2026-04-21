Panthers 7-round mock draft creates fireworks with Dan Morgan's dream haul

Carolina Panthers draft Logan Jones

Center | Iowa Hawkeyes

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 158

The Carolina Panthers made a big call in free agency by letting starting center Cade Mays walk in favor of the Detroit Lions. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis opted to allocate their money elsewhere, taking a calculated risk that could yield significant rewards.

Morgan found a solid stopgap in free agency by signing Luke Fortner. Whether he can be a legitimate long-term option is debatable, so finding a development project via the draft wouldn't be the worst idea.

A chance is taken on Logan Jones here. Iowa has produced a conveyor belt of NFL offensive linemen in recent years, and the imposing interior force is next in line. His arm length is concerning, but the athleticism and functional strength represent a solid platform on which to grow.

With Fortner around, there wouldn't be any pressure on Jones to contribute right away, giving him all the time he needs to potentially fight for a starting role in 2027.

Carolina Panthers draft Taurean York

Linebacker | Texas A&M Aggies

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 159

The Panthers caused a significant stir by signing second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. This could be an absolute steal if he builds on his breakout campaign, and he is easily the best second-level presence Carolina has had since new Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly retired after the 2019 season.

Lloyd has the scope to be a dynamic game-changer for a defense crying out for help in the middle. Even so, his arrival won't stop Morgan from adding to the room if the right opportunities present themselves.

There is a good chance he drafts a linebacker much higher than this. But in this scenario, the Panthers gamble on the potential upside of Taurean York, who could be an absolute steal here.

York might not have the size, but he plays much bigger than his measurables suggest. He arrives with violence against the run, and his coverage ability is impressive. If he can refine his tackling technique and find better ways to get off blocks, he could carve out a successful career for himself.

Carolina Panthers draft Dontay Corleone

Defensive Line | Cincinnati Bearcats

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 200

Adding to the defensive trenches should also be considered by the Panthers at some stage. Dan Morgan took the difficult decision to release A'Shawn Robinson, saving $10.5 million against the cap. This was a business move, but it does leave a hole that must be filled.

Bobby Brown III has experience as the nose tackle, so he could be the frontrunner. The Panthers remain encouraged by Cam Jackson's progress after his rookie flashes, so he'll likely have a key spot on the rotation once again. That won't be enough to cope with any injuries that may arise.

With the final pick for Carolina in this mock draft, the Panthers select defensive lineman Dontay Corleone. Aside from having one of the coolest names in this class, he is the prototypical size of a 3-4 nose tackle. He also happens to be an immovable object against the run, absorbing combination blocks just enough to free up space for others.