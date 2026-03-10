Jaguars expert tells Panthers fans what to expect from Devin Lloyd

The Carolina Panthers were up into the night in an attempt to get another premier free agent into the fold. General manager Dan Morgan successfully achieved his objective, and it has the potential to revolutionize how Ejiro Evero's defense operates.

Devin Lloyd was the best linebacker on the market, and it wasn't particularly close. The Panthers agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with $25 million guaranteed. Considering what the Utah product was projected to get by leading salary-cap analysts, this could be an absolute steal.

Lloyd's arrival sparked a jubilant reaction from Panthers fans on social media. However, one Jacksonville Jaguars expert offered a slight cautionary tale when outlining what Carolina can expect from its new second-level enforcer.

Carolina Panthers are getting an ascending player in linebacker Devin Lloyd

Carlos Sanchez of Black and Teal acknowledged that the first few seasons of Lloyd's career were largely underwhelming. However, not having his fifth-year option triggered by the Jaguars lit a fire under the player that hadn't been evident previously. And now, he's cashed in.

"Devin Lloyd was good but not great in his first three seasons. Specifically, he was a stud against the run but struggled in coverage. Moreover, the former Utah Ute failed to make game-altering plays. This is why nobody batted an eye when the Jags declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. That might've been the motivation he needed to put it all together, as he went on to post a breakout season."

Lloyd was obviously motivated in a contract year, but he's always had the physical tools to make the sort of lasting contribution he accomplished in 2025 en route to second-team All-Pro honors. The Jaguars didn't believe in him enough, and they'll now have to cope without the 2022 first-round pick.

Jacksonville's loss is Carolina's gain. Lloyd immediately becomes the best linebacker since new Pro Football Hall of Famer and team legend Luke Kuechly retired. He's forceful against the run and improved his capabilities in coverage drastically last season. This makes the second-level tone-setter a fantastic fit for Evero's schematic concepts.

With the Panthers also splashing the cash on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, Morgan crossed off two critical needs on the first day of legal tampering. Some financial sacrifices are needed to make everything work and free up space for more moves, but these acquisitions represent the most positive development imaginable for a franchise on the up.

And if Lloyd's breakout campaign is the start of a highly profitable prime of his career, Carolina will be a force to be reckoned with in 2026.