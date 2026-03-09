Panthers make aggressive first move that instantly changes the mood in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers wanted to be aggressive this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan made no secret of that fact, and even though money is tight right now, that wasn't expected to stop the front-office leader from being aggressive when the legal tampering window opened.

And it didn't take long for the Panthers to show their hand.

Morgan isn't keen on waiting for things to happen. He knows where this roster stands right now, and what moves are needed to take the next step after winning the NFC South and returning to the playoffs. The former linebacker also had two positions in mind to prioritize, which was music to fans' ears.

Carolina Panthers reportedly agree to terms with Jaelan Phillips in blockbuster move

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have agreed on a deal with Jaelan Phillips. This represents a massive statement of intent. It also fills a significant position of need for Carolina, making it a win-win for Morgan and the coaching staff.

Phillips wasn't expected to be on the free-agent market for long. He put together an exceptional campaign with the Philadelphiua Eagles after his in-season trade before the deadline in 2025. Even though the NFC East club wanted to keep him around, they ran out of time. And once he got the chance to see what else is out there, Morgan pushed all his chips into the middle.

This is going to help significantly. The former Miami star immediately strengthens an underwhelming edge-rushing group that became an ongoing frustration in 2025. Morgan wasn't going to stand pat, and he got one of the best available options to fill the void.

Phillips won't solve every need, but he gets them a lot closer. The Panthers still have work to do, and more moves are on the way. But in the pass-rusher, Carolina now has a legitimate game-wrecking force who further adds to the options at Ejiro Evero's disposal.

Acquiring Phillips wasn't cheap. This is a lofty commitment. But to get the best, you have to pay, and there is no denying what potential impact this acquisition could have on Carolina's aspirations moving forward.

Fans were caustiously optimistic about the Panthers making waves. People around the league believed Morgan was lurking, preparing something big to build on Carolina's most encouraging campaign for years.

Phillips is a premium player with his best years ahead. And the Panthers deserve immense credit for taking a big swing and landing their primary target.

Statement promised. Statement made.