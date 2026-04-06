Panthers 7-round mock draft delivers instant impact while reshaping the future

Dan Morgan made no secret of his desire to be aggressive this offseason. The general manager has done a good job of gradually building the Carolina Panthers into a respected team over his first two years at the helm. But after winning the NFC South and reaching the postseason, taking the next step is the most challenging of all.

Expectations are rising. The Panthers made the playoffs despite achieving just eight wins. But now, the focus is on becoming a legitimate Super Bowl challenger sooner rather than later.

If fans were in any doubt about that, splashing the cash on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd left no doubt. These bombshell additions made the entire league sit up and take notice. Morgan can feel the momentum shifting in Carolina's favor. He doesn't plan on wasting it.

Attention now turns to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Panthers have seven picks across the first six rounds. It'll be a longer wait than normal in the first, but Morgan is in a position to take the best prospects available, regardless of need.

Using the Pro Football and Sports Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers could use their selections in our latest seven-round mock draft, which begins with a formidable asset to the offensive line.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft sparks big shift after bold free agency

Carolina Panthers draft Spencer Fano

Offensive Line | Utah Utes

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 19

The Carolina Panthers have yet to draft an offensive lineman under Dan Morgan. Considering the money tied into the protection, and Cade Mays' departure to the Detroit Lions in free agency, that is almost guaranteed to change this time around.

And if Spencer Fano makes it this far down the pecking order, it would be a difficult proposition to turn down.

Fano spent most of his college career on the edge, but most analysts believe he'll be better suited to the interior when he gets to the pros. The Utah prospect was taking snaps at center throughout pre-draft assessment events, indicating he is receptive to the transition.

The Panthers signed Luke Fortner to fill the void left by Mays. He played well for the New Orleans Saints last season, but Fano has the potential to be a step up. He's explosive, athletic, and aggressive. There are concerns about his lack of length as a tackle, but those worries would evaporate with a permanent switch to the center position.

It's not the sexiest pick, certainly not compared to a wide receiver. However, Fano's skill set looks almost bust-proof.