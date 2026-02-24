Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft with shocking curveballs before the Combine

Carolina Panthers draft Omar Cooper Jr.

Wide Receiver | Indiana Hoosiers

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 51

If the Carolina Panthers spent their first two draft picks on offense, it would be deeply surprising. However, if the right additions are made in free agency, one couldn't entirely dismiss the notion.

The Panthers need to continue building around quarterback Bryce Young. They have two gifted wide receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but that won't be enough. If Carolina is looking for another explosive weapon from the collegiate ranks, Omar Cooper Jr. is the sort of fast riser riding on the crest of a wave who could be an absolute steal on Day 2 of the draft.

Cooper starred for Indiana during their dominant run to the national championship. He's an electrifying force with the football in his hands and is a slick route-runner capable of creating separation effortlessly. The wideout is a dynamic pass-catcher who offers something different from what Carolina currently has.

This move gives Young a potentially prolific trio, but what that would mean for Xavier Legette's future is anyone's guess.

Carolina Panthers Deontae Lawson

Linebacker | Alabama Crimson Tide

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 83

Adding to the linebacking corps is almost guaranteed at some stage. Dan Morgan outlined this desire to improve the group during his recent media availability. Even if this does come via free agency, acquiring a capable long-term presence via the draft could be a definite possibility.

That said, the Panthers need a tone-setting enforcer. They need someone to provide speed and violence against the run. They need someone who can command the defensive second-level and someone with proven experience in high-pressure situations.

Deontae Lawson is an explosive, instinctive athlete. He spots the run, fits well, and has the speed to get to the contact point quickly. The Alabama prospect also holds his own in coverage. With a little extra refinement, he's got the scope to become a total package, and it's the sort of well-rounded player Carolina lacks in its linebacking corps currently.

Carolina Panthers draft Treydan Stukes

Cornerback | Arizona Wildcats

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 119

The Panthers have an exceptional cornerback tandem. There weren't many better than Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. last season, which makes it incredibly difficult to pass outside the numbers on Ejiro Evero's defense.

Carolina doesn't have enough right now. They need more in the room, especially at the nickel position. Chau Smith-Wade is a maximum-effort player, but the quality can sometimes be lacking. If Dan Morgan can find an adequate upgrade, he should.

Even though Treydan Stukes is a little older than some prospects, it's something NFL teams must get used to. With NIL money more prevalent than ever, college players will stay at the level for longer, knowing they can make more money before taking their chances in the pros. However, the Arizona standout looks tailor-made for Evero's scheme.

Stukes was incredible in 2025. His health problems seem to be behind him, and he is a former teammate of Tetairoa McMillan to sweeten the pot.