Dan Morgan subtly admitted what Panthers fans have known for months

After a year of defensive improvement that still left clear structural weaknesses, Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has publicly identified positions the team must fix. And it's something fans have been saying for months, if not years.

And Morgan isn’t hiding the strategy. He wants to be aggressive in addressing the Panthers' linebacker issues. And he plans to use both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft to find the correct upgrades at the defensive second level.

“I think that it might be a combination to where we go free agency and maybe in the draft as well,” Morgan said. “We have to build up depth there. Injuries at that position and then it being a pretty big drop-off… that’s a really important position for us. It’s the guy that stands in front of the huddle and demands that respect. That’s definitely an area we feel like we need to improve upon, and we’re going to attack it just like we attack needs every year.”

Carolina Panthers need more at the linebacker position to take the next step

Ejiro Evero's defense was better than the disastrous 2024 unit, but the middle of the field remained vulnerable. Carolina's run-stopping fluctuated week to week, but passing attacks consistently found space underneath and between zones. It became a fatal flaw that opposing teams picked apart effortlessly.

That’s why Morgan emphasized leadership just as much as talent. The Panthers aren’t only looking for athleticism; they’re looking for a defensive leader.

Trevin Wallace still looks like a long-term piece. Beyond him, nearly everything is unsettled.

Christian Rozeboom led the team with 122 tackles, but he’s also missed 17 tackles in 2025 and 42 across the last three seasons. He's a pending free agent and may not return unless the price is right.

Historically, Panthers defenses have always revolved around a centerpiece linebacker from Morgan himself to newly crowned Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly. The current roster lacks that anchor, and the front-office leader knows it.

With the Panthers projected to have just $14.43 million in salary-cap space and potential additional flexibility via roster moves, Carolina doesn’t need a superstar; it needs stability and competence.

Some realistic fits include Leo Chenal, Devin Bush, and Justin Strnad. Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd would be on the more ambitious side, but the chances of either player hitting the market seem less likely.

Chenal may be particularly attractive. He's only missed nine tackles across 48 career games and proven blitz value, two traits Carolina badly lacked in key moments last season. The player may also be looking for a full-time starting role after flashing as a rotational option for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The draft could also provide the centerpiece. Holding the No. 19 overall pick, Carolina is potentially in range for Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. He recorded zero missed tackles as a run defender across 13 games last season. However, his stock is soaring to the point that he may no longer be an option without trading up.

The pass rush still matters, but Morgan’s comments reveal something important. The Panthers don’t believe Evero's defensive front can function properly without stability behind it.

For Evero’s system to work, the linebackers must control everything. For the Panthers to contend again, they likely need another centerpiece player at the linebacker position.

This offseason won’t be subtle.