Carolina Panthers at Broncos early odds and prediction for Week 8
By Dean Jones
The games keep coming for the Carolina Panthers, whether they want them to or not.
That fills every fan with dread looking at the way things are currently unfolding. Unfortunately for everyone associated with the organization, the NFL is a ruthless business with no let-up whatsoever.
Dave Canales must keep installing his ethos in this demoralized roster. He's not getting the correct response so far, but he cannot change his philosophies. This is what brought him to Carolina, although it's also worth remembering that it was the only interest he received during the 2024 head coaching cycle.
Injuries aren't helping. They've crippled an already threadbare roster to the point where players that started in Week 7 have been released with no fanfare attached just a few short days later. It's a desperate situation with no end in sight. Nothing but digging deep and showing resolve will do.
The Denver Broncos won't be providing the Panthers with any respite this weekend. They look like a potential wildcard team despite residing in the same division as the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Sean Payton is navigating rookie quarterback Bo Nix's inconsistencies well. The head coach will see this as the perfect chance to bolster their hopes versus a perennial bottom feeder.
Can the Panthers find some positivity amid the chaos? Or will the Broncos capitalize on so much uncertainty by piling more misery on Carolina in Week 8?
Carolina Panthers at Broncos early odds for Week 8
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 9.5-point underdogs at the Broncos in Week 8.
- Carolina +8.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)
- Denver -8.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to bravely wager the Panthers' money line can get lofty odds of +400 currently (bet $100 to win $400). Denver is heavily favored to get two games above .500 in front of its home support at -520 (bet $520 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is not anticipating a big scoring game with the over/under set at 42.5 points for the clash.
- Over 42.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 42.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers at Broncos prediction for Week 8
The Panthers need to get some bodies off the injury report to stand any chance. Their defense had starters that wouldn't make the practice squad in some places at the Washington Commanders. Ejiro Evero is a good coach, but he doesn't have the personnel to cope without the likes of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson.
Denver's run game holds the key. Javontae Williams looked like a superstar last time out. He'll be chomping at the bit to continue his positive momentum against a Panthers defense giving up a league-worst 162.1 yards per game on the ground.
- Prediction: Panthers loss
If the Panthers can force Nix into some ill-advised errors in judgment, they aren't without a chance if Bryce Young maximizes his second starting opportunity. But with the offensive problems and lack of legitimate quality across the board, it's hard to predict anything but Canales' losing slump continuing.