Panthers can answer Bryce Young's prayers with volatile WR after stunning update

The Carolina Panthers are firmly focused on finding the right prospects during the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan prioritized the defense over his second offseason, and rightfully so. But the time to give quarterback Bryce Young more weapons in the passing game has arrived.

And there is an interesting development emerging that could have Morgan's attention.

According to Jordan Schultz from FOX Sports, several teams have brought up the possibility of trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens heading into the draft. Nothing has been confirmed one way or another, but it's another fascinating dynamic to watch nonetheless.

"Multiple teams have brought up Steelers WR George Pickens in trade discussions, and he’s a name to watch this week. Pittsburgh isn’t actively shopping him, but the conversations have taken place. Pickens is entering the final year of his contract." Jordan Schultz

Pickens is a legitimate game-changer. He's volatile but can make things happen in big-game environments. Managing him carefully is key, but this could be the high-risk, high-reward transaction Morgan has been waiting for.

Carolina Panthers should be among those inquiring about George Pickens

Whether the Steelers are interested in parting ways with Pickens is anyone's guess. Mike Tomlin believes in the former Georgia standout, but Pittsburgh also shelled out significant resources to acquire D.K. Metcalf via trade from the Seattle Seahawks. That makes paying him unlikely, which could mean they might be willing to do business to extract maximum value.

If the Steelers are willing, it's no surprise to see a few suitors declare their interest. Pickens is a genuine three-level threat with 174 receptions for 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons. He's only just turned 24 years old, so there remains some untapped potential attached.

Morgan will be wary. After all, he's had his finger burned by a trade for one Steelers wide receiver with baggage before.

The Panthers thought they'd pulled off a coup by trading for Diontae Johnson last season. Things started well enough, but it didn't take long for things to sour. Morgan shipped him to the Baltimore Ravens before the deadline, and he remains on the proverbial free-agent scrapheap after burning every bridge imaginable during his botched contract year.

Pickens is younger and better. He's highly driven, and all the great wideouts come with a little diva in them. It's about harnessing this correctly and keeping players like this on an even keel in pressurized settings.

If the Panthers believe this environment can do that and the compensation is deemed acceptable, don't be surprised if Morgan inquires at the very least.

It's an option. But there would be nobody happier than Young if the Panthers pulled this off.

