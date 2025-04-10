Panthers can only laugh at Cam Jordan's outrageous (and deluded) proclamation

The Carolina Panthers are a team on the up. They made legitimate progress over the second half of 2024, picking up some positive results and becoming more competitive versus top-tier opposition. There is legitimate hope this can become the start of a more prosperous future.

Carolina's division rival New Orleans Saints, went the other way. Things unraveled after a promising start. Head coach Dennis Allen was fired and the once conquering NFC South squad ended up finishing with the same 5-12 record as the Panthers.

It's been an offseason of great change in New Orleans. The Saints once again entered the offseason in salary-cap hell. They kicked the can further down the road and lost some established stars. After Kliff Kingsbury reportedly turned down their top job, they went with Kellen Moore instead.

This is a transitional period for the Saints. That didn't stop defensive end Cam Jordan from making some outrageous (and delusional) statements regarding his team and their potential outlook when the 2025 campaign rolls around.

Cam Jordan's delusional claims should fire up the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Jordan boldly proclaimed that the Saints were a top-two team when healthy during an appearance on Good Morning Football. He highlighted their strong start to the campaign and getting everyone healthy as reasons behind his optimism. The eight-time Pro Bowler believes anything is possible if quarterback Derek Carr plays a full regular-season slate.

"I think we have a team, when healthy, top two. Last year, we were 2-0. After two games, that was about the last time you saw us all healthy. Next thing you know, the injury bug happens. We were facing the next man up every week, including at our quarterback position. Give me a healthy Derek Carr, and I'll tell you where a healthy Saints state of mind will be. If he's healthy for all 17 games, phenomenal for us. There's a place where we can be happy." Cam Jordan

"I think we have a team that when healthy, top two."@camjordan94 is confident this @Saints team can compete with the best. pic.twitter.com/RL2cEMtJZp — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 9, 2025

You have to laugh.

The Saints weren't even a top-two team in the NFC South last season, let alone in the entire league. They've got some decent pieces on both sides of the football, but not many are expecting New Orleans to emerge as a postseason challenger. There's a greater chance of another losing season and a high-end draft pick coming the team's way.

Jordan wasn't going to say anything less. He could have been a little more humble, but that's not his way. This could also be his final season before retirement, so fanning the flames of hope is the only way to get more out of his teammates next time around.

With just six sacks over the last two seasons, Jordan's powers are waning. The Panthers have nothing to fear where the Saints are concerned anymore. Their all-dominant days when Sean Payton and Drew Brees were around are long gone. This is the year Carolina must change the tide for good.

Based on the encouraging growth from Dave Canales' squad as the 2024 campaign went on, this looks like an attainable objective. Something that would leave Jordan with a sense of embarrassment for good measure.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis