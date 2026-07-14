Panthers cannot let Brandon Aiyuk chaos infect what they're building

The Carolina Panthers seem pretty set at wide receiver, especially after giving Jalen Coker a long-term extension. There is sufficient competition for places, and they have a potential superstar in Tetairoa McMillan to lean on when it counts.

That hasn't stopped some from claiming more is required. But they should want absolutely no part of one option who is rapidly talking his way out of the league.

Brandon Aiyuk's ongoing soap opera with the San Francisco 49ers has descended into farce, chaos, and everything in between. Both sides feel slighted, and both sides are firmly dug into their respective stances. Publicly bashing the organization and almost everyone else on social media has done him no favors whatsoever. And there might be no way back now.

Carolina Panthers should want absolutely no part of Brandon Aiyuk's drama

What the future holds for Aiyuk is anyone's guess. His future with the Niners is done. Once he's released, which seems inevitable at some point, he'll be free to sign elsewhere. The Arizona State product still thinks he'll be on the Washington Commanders, but that might not be so clear-cut after throwing shade at quarterback Jayden Daniels.

If Washington looks the other way, Aiyuk will pivot. Who'd be willing to take this chance is anyone's guess right now, but Ethen Hutton of Sports Illustrated thought the Panthers could potentially take the plunge in pursuit of an upgrade to their WR2 spot opposite McMillan.

Really?

If anyone thinks Aiyuk is a realistic option for the Panthers, you haven't been paying attention to how general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales conduct business and what they value most.

Character. Ambition. Hunger. Adaptability. Doing whatever it takes to help the team and embracing the culture. Seemingly, Aiyuk has none of those things.

Aiyuk is the exact opposite of what they have sought in their recruits. He's a distraction — a powder keg waiting to go off at any moment. And that's without counting for the injury problems.

He hasn't played since Week 7 of the 2024 campaign with a serious knee injury. Aiyuk is reportedly healthy and wants to play, but he is not planning to reapply for reinstatement either. Poor judgment seems to follow him around wherever he goes, and it would take a brave team to bring him on board unless there is a serious shift in his overall actions.

If Aiyuk had stayed quiet, done what was required to expedite his release from San Francisco, and applied for reinstatement quietly, this wouldn't be an issue. He's got the talent that normally dictates a second chance. He went the opposite route instead.

Aiyuk may get another opportunity to galvanize his career. Then again, he might not.

But either way, the Panthers are not going to get involved. That's almost a guarantee.