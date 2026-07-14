Panthers' young superstar is ready to leave the entire NFL helpless

It didn't take long for fans to realize that wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had superstar potential. If the same trend continues, the Carolina Panthers could have one of the league's most prolific pass-catchers on their hands.

McMillan carried himself with a swagger that was hard not to love from the moment he got into the building. There was an aura about him that naturally drew people in, with his fun-loving persona and ruthless mentality representing a breath of fresh air for Carolina's wideout unit.

The former Arizona standout won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year by a landslide, but that's not enough for McMillan. He's been working hard over the offseason, putting on 17 pounds of muscle to ensure he stays at his premium weight throughout the campaign. That is only going to make him scarier.

Tetairoa McMillan could enter elite territory in Year 2 with the Carolina Panthers

Moe Moton of The Bleacher Report agrees. The analyst projected McMillan to reach a completely different level if his blossoming relationship with quarterback Bryce Young continues to flourish. And if this scenario comes to fruition, the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft could be in line for some serious individual accolades along the way.

"(Tetairoa) McMillan can top his rookie numbers and be a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro or an Offensive Player of the Year candidate if Panthers quarterback Bryce Young continues to make strides in the passing game. Young's rapport with McMillan could vault the second-year wideout to the top of multiple receiving categories in the upcoming season."

This would be nice, right?

McMillan has the size, length, and football IQ to be a true franchise great. He's got a flair for the extravagant, which only made him more of a fan favorite. When Young needs a big play, he has a WR1 to make things happen when the lights are brightest. And even though this won't be enough to take the next step, it's not a bad place to start.

This is a bold prediction for McMillan. But make no mistake; he'll have the same ambitions.

He has an inner belief that cannot be taught. McMillan is a willing learner, always going the extra mile to make the improvements needed. Putting up 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie is a tremendous accomplishment. However, becoming an elite weapon that stands the test of time is something else entirely.

The Panthers are counting on it. And after turning down defensive reinforcements in favor of McMillan, their faith is being repaid and then some.

The sky is the limit for McMillan. If Moton's projection is accurate, the Panthers' chances of retaining their NFC South title and making noise in the playoffs will get a whole lot better.