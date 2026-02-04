Panthers insider confirms Tetairoa McMillan is already the player they hoped for

The Carolina Panthers had complete conviction in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fans and experts were clamoring for defensive help, especially on the edge. Those in power opted instead to give quarterback Bryce Young an exceptional difference-maker in the passing game.

Just one year later, Morgan is completely vindicated. And McMillan is on the fast track to superstardom.

McMillan became a revelation, going over 1,000 receiving yards. His dynamism and swagger were as advertised. The former Arizona standout is not the finished product just yet, but that's what makes his first-year exploits so exciting. And the soon-to-be NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was precisely what Young and the Panthers were looking for.

Carolina Panthers made the right call with Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 draft

David Newton of ESPN agrees. Although he acknowledged that the Panthers are still desperately seeking an elite-level force coming off the edge, McMillan's impact made him the correct choice.

"As much as the Panthers still need an elite pass rusher, [Tetairoa] McMillan has been vital as quarterback Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver. With McMillan, the Panthers had the firepower to keep pace with opponents offensively and make comebacks (see: Young's six fourth-quarter/OT victories) that they didn't have the year before." David Newton

Morgan has stated his desire to prioritize the pass rush this offseason. There are also questions about the receiving group, but the Panthers at least know they finally have a pass-catcher with legitimate WR1 capabilities to depend upon long-term.

This should only be the start for McMillan. The game will slow down for him next season. Everything comes thick and fast for a rookie, so this added experience is only going to serve him well moving forward. If the suitable upgrades are found in free agency or the draft, and Young continues his encouraging ascent, the wideout is going to take off.

Ultra-productive wide receivers are hard to find on the cheap. Drafting one can make a significant difference. Although McMillan had a tough job living up to the recent success of pass-catchers taken in the top-10, he managed to produce the goods.

The sky is the limit for McMillan. He's a fluid mover with outstanding awareness who makes the extraordinary look extreme. If he can improve his contested catch prowess and enhance his chances in the red zone, he'll enter the elite category in no time at all.

Morgan took his fair share of criticism for choosing McMillan at the time. But it already looks like he'll get the last laugh.