Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan sends Saints fans into meltdown with runaway award win

Tetairoa McMillan had a superstar swagger from the moment he joined the Carolina Panthers. His exceptional efforts during an incredible first campaign were rightfully recognized, leaving New Orleans Saints fans raging in the process.

McMillan was the overwhelming winner of the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year. The wide receiver went over 1,000 receiving yards, secured seven touchdowns, and produced a plethora of memorable highlights to firmly establish himself as the legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher Carolina's been seeking for years.

This was reflected in the voting. McMillan was first, and everyone else was a distant second. That included Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who won the Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Year, a fan-voted award. But everyone wants the AP honor, which went to the former Arizona standout.

Tetairoa McMillan quickly became the WR1 Carolina Panthers craved for years

It was a humble speech from McMillan, who quickly thanked his family, influential figures within the Panthers, and his teammates for their belief in his ability to flourish. And make no mistake; the best is yet to come.

"I know that I could've never done this by myself. First off, I want thank my mom for always being there for me. She's a real soldier. I want to thank my family for just teaching me the importance of humility and respect, and for always just supporting me. I want to thank Mr. Tepper, Mrs. Tepper, (general manager) Dan Morgan, (head coach) Coach Canales, (receivers coach) Coach Moore, my teammates, and just the whole Panthers organization for believing in me." Tetairoa McMillan via Panthers.com

Tetairoa McMillan's 1,000-yard season earns him OROY honors.



Stream on @NFLPlus & Peacock pic.twitter.com/TuycxoSiU9 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

Dan Morgan took some heat when he took McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fans and experts were clamoring for the Panthers to select a blue-chip defensive prospect after the worst statistical campaign in league history from Ejiro Evero's unit. The general manager thought giving quarterback Bryce Young a potentially elite difference-maker in the passing game was more important. He was right.

McMillan is a fluid mover who effortlessly gains leverage and creates separation. He's a threat after the catch and a growing danger in the red zone. And once the game slows down for him in the years ahead, the wideout is only going to get better.

The offense runs through T-Mac 💯 @Panthers star @officialnalo takes home Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/8SddHQSODx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 6, 2026

Shough started nine games for the Saints and earned a 48.9 QBR for his efforts, ranking 21st league-wide. There are levels to this, and McMillan was a class above any rookie who turned out for an NFL offense in 2025.

This award confirms what the Panthers have known all season. And if McMillan makes the desired improvements in the coming months, the sky is the limit.