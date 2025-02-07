Carolina Panthers could make Jadeveon Clowney expendable amid defensive changes

Big changes are coming to the Carolina Panthers' defense this offseason. That's an absolute certainty after Ejiro Evero's unit went through significant turmoil during the 2024 campaign.

The Panthers cannot afford to sit on their hands. They must be aggressive regarding defensive recruitment in the coming months. Dan Morgan transitioned his primary investments to the offensive side in his first offseason with some success. Flipping the script is crucial now that Evero is sticking around as defensive coordinator.

This all starts in the trenches. Carolina's 3-4 defensive front was lackluster at best without Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown to depend upon. Their pass rush improved once D.J. Wonnum returned to the lineup, but much more is needed if the Panthers want to enter the NFC South title picture next time around.

That is arguably Morgan's biggest offseason priority and will benefit Evero's defense considerably. Unfortunately, it won't be good news for everybody.

Players will be let go in free agency or released from their contracts ahead of time. The Panthers could also entertain trade offers for expendable pieces worth selling depending on what acquisitions are secured by Morgan.

NFL analyst believes Jadeveon Clowney is Carolina Panthers' most tradable piece in 2025

This was a topic discussed by Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report. The analyst named Jadeveon Clowney as Carolina's most tradable piece this offseason. He thought going younger would be preferable for the Panthers, which would save them a significant amount on their salary cap if they went down this hypothetical route.

"The common theme here is that the Panthers should be looking to offload veterans who probably aren't going to help beyond 2025. Jadeveon Clowney is probably the best trade chip they have because he has proven production at a premium position. Clowney carries a reasonable $8.5 million base salary, and trading him would clear $7.8 million in cap space." Alex Ballentine

Clowney signed for the Panthers last offseason as their marquee arrival. He signed a two-year deal and wanted to play closer to home. Whether that came with any guarantees about not being shipped elsewhere is another matter.

The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina struggled earlier in the campaign. Clowney had no help on the opposite side and teams easily counteracted his threat as a result. Things improved drastically once Wonnum returned from injury. They formed a productive edge tandem that made everyone around them better.

Carolina's 3-4 front didn't meet their end of the bargain. Clowney was way down the list of problems facing Evero, but much will depend on how urgently the Panthers address their edge-rushing room this offseason.

They could land an explosive pass-rusher from a deep draft class. There will be options available in free agency. Trading for someone like Myles Garrett is unlikely, but it couldn't be completely dismissed right now.

If one or two immediate difference-makers join the ranks, Clowney (or someone else) becomes expendable to a certain degree. He's a strong leadership presence in the locker room and can set the edge effectively against the run. At the same time, Morgan is running the Panthers with a business-first mindset with the long-term in mind.

There could be a market for Clowney. He's a winner, brings a wealth of knowledge on and off the field, and can make things happen if afforded enough space. It might not be the hottest market around, so the Panthers are unlikely to get more than a late-round pick back in return.

That doesn't seem worth it all things considered. But nothing should be off the table.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis