NFL analyst implores Carolina Panthers to mortgage their future for Myles Garrett

Speculation continues to run rampant after Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett officially handed in a trade request. The Carolina Panthers weren't considered a legitimate option by most, but one analyst believes they should go for broke in pursuit of the dominant pass-rusher.

Garrett is one of the league's best players regardless of position. He's already in the 100-sack club after eight seasons and is one of the few defensive players around the NFL capable of turning the tide of games. The Browns are reportedly reluctant to entertain offers, which is understandable despite the edge force making his feelings abundantly clear.

The queue of suitors would be large if the Browns become more receptive in the coming weeks. Garrett is looking for a fresh challenge with a team that boasts legitimate chances of winning the Super Bowl. The Panthers seem a long way from that right now. They'd be a lot closer if the former Texas A&M standout came into the fold.

Acquiring Garrett wouldn't be cheap. It would take multiple first-round picks and more to get an elite-level performer at the peak of his powers. Players like this don't become available every day. Even if the Panthers miss out, they have to try.

Analyst believes Carolina Panthers would win the NFC South with Myles Garrett

This was a sentiment echoed by Matt Harmon from Yahoo Sports. The analyst thinks the Panthers will win the NFC South next season. Their offensive showed signs of life in 2024 thanks to Bryce Young's resurgence, so going all-out for Garrett could transform their fortunes instantly.

"I think the Panthers are going to win the [NFC] South next year. And I think the Panthers could be a sneaky Myles Garrett spot. I think the offense is pretty much set in Carolina. They could use one more guy in the receiver room unless Xavier Legette takes a big step. Why not just throw all your resources on the defensive side of the football after having a historically bad performance? And what better way to do it than trade for Myles Garrett? Who cares, you're gonna burn all those picks on defense anyway, might as well spend them on a guy you know is really, really good." Matt Harmon

No draft pick is a sure thing. They provide more potential long-term upside, but the Panthers are not going to get a player anywhere close to Garrett's standard with the No. 8 pick or anything after that.

Some fans are wary about making bold splashes in the trade market. They've still got PTSD from the rash gambles made by Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer that didn't bring any semblance of progress. They are concerned about mortgaging the future when there are so many holes to fill. But nothing compares to Garrett.

Who's to say the Panthers can't speed up their rebuild by trading for Garrett? The compensation would be steep and convincing the edge rusher might be difficult. At the same time, this is the chance of a lifetime for any team.

It'll probably come to nothing. The league's heavyweights smell blood in the water and will stop at nothing to secure Garrett's services. That shouldn't stop the Panthers from throwing their hat into the ring.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Morgan would do well to remember that when discussing this bombshell possibility.

