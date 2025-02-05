5 weakest Carolina Panthers position groups heading into 2025 offseason

Dan Morgan had to steady the ship during his first year as Carolina Panthers general manager. He freely admitted that not every complication was going to be solved quickly. Some tough decisions were made and a new business-first model took center stage in pursuit of progression.

The Panthers were being run more professionally with the future in mind. Every move was calculated. Thanks to Morgan, a shrewd evaluator and meticulous planner from his playing days, there was no panic attached.

It wasn't easy, and there is hard work ahead, but the Panthers are on the right track. Their improvements over the second half of 2024 leave reasons for encouragement. But roster-wise, this is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination.

Money is pretty tight right now, although that will change once contract restructures, extensions, and early releases are decided upon. Complacency cannot become an issue. Morgan must strengthen ruthlessly to get the Panthers into the NFC South title picture. Nothing else will do.

With this in mind, here are the five weakest Panthers position groups heading into the 2025 offseason.

Weakest Carolina Panthers position groups heading into 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers safeties

There are some glaring holes in the Carolina Panthers' defense, so this will become a common theme as we move on. Ejiro Evero's unit was an abomination from start to finish last season, giving up countless yards against the run and the most points of any team in a single season throughout league history.

One of the more underrated needs for the Panthers this offseason centers on the safety position. Only undrafted free agent Demani Richardson is guaranteed to return from those who logged prominent starting reps in 2024. Dan Morgan won't get a better opportunity to provide the backend with a much-needed makeover.

Xavier Woods' production regressed and he might not be back. Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott reuniting with Evero didn't inspire much and they won't return. Sam Franklin Jr. is one of the league's most prolific special teams gunners, which probably means he'll get another short-term extension.

The Panthers have enough draft capital to pick up one of two talented defensive backs depending on their assessments. There should be some productive veterans on the second and third waves of free agency. Much will depend on how they fit into Evero's contentious 3-4 base defense after the coordinator got a reprieve.

Either way, the Panthers need more. They cannot overlook the safety corps when the recruitment period commences.