Panthers' free agency gamble hits different after emphatic message

When John Metchie III talked about joining the Carolina Panthers, he didn't start with the contract, the opportunity, or even the comeback story. He started with quarterback Bryce Young.

“It will be fun because there’s probably a lot of natural instincts from how we learned to play the game in college that we’ll both have,” Metchie said. “That only helps when you’re on the field and competing. That probably saves a lot of time on communication and things like that.”

That’s a receiver describing built-in chemistry. During their 2021 season at Alabama, Young won the Heisman Trophy while Metchie was his go-to target, hauling in 96 receptions for 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

John Metchie III counting on previous Bryce Young connection to thrive with Carolina Pantthers

That was timing, trust, and understanding coverage the same way.

“Football can be like a chess game,” Metchie said. “A big part of offense is just taking what the defense gives you and not trying to force something that isn’t there.”

Metchie’s NFL journey hasn’t been normal. After being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2022, he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia before his rookie season while he was already rehabbing a torn ACL from the SEC Championship game. By the time he returned to football, 652 days had passed since he’d played in a game.

There were stops with the Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets, but the production never matched the player scouts thought they were drafting. But this is the first time since college that Metchie isn’t walking into a brand-new situation with an unfamiliar quarterback. This time, the signal-caller already knows what he looks like when he’s at his best.

General manager Dan Morgan admitted something telling: “Yeah, I definitely talked to Bryce about him… I know Bryce is really fond of him, not only as a player, but as a person.”

Time is everything in the NFL. Especially in an offense still growing under Dave Canales, with a quarterback entering the most important season of his career.

Young doesn’t have to teach Metchie how he sees the field. The wideout doesn’t have to guess where his old college teammate wants him when a route breaks down. They’ve already solved that part.

Most free agent signings are about starting over. For Metchie, this feels like picking up where he left off. And judging by how openly he talks about Young, he knows exactly why that matters.