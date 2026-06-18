Panthers insider crushes desperate Brycen Tremayne theory amid roster fight

It's no secret that a good player or two is going to get cut from the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room before Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. This is a simple numbers game, and the best players will make the squad.

The surplus has also led to speculation about a position change for a player on the roster bubble. But according to Panthers insider Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, there is almost no chance of that happening.

Brycen Tremayne is a big-bodied receiver with assured hands and the speed to get downfield. He's made a greater impact on special teams than the offensive rotation so far, but the Panthers are giving him another opportunity to stake a stronger claim this offseason.

Carolina Panthers insider doesn't see a future for Brycen Tremayne at tight end

However, with so much competition for places, some fans are wondering if a switch to tight end might be a feasible solution.

Kaye did not agree.

He highlighted how long it would take to learn the position, coupled with Tremayne's lack of bulk and his usefulness as a slot option, as legitimate reasons. It's also something the Panthers aren't considering, with the former Stanford star playing exclusively with the wideouts over offseason workouts.

"He’s listed as 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, and while the tight end height is there, the weight and strength aren’t on par. For instance, every tight end currently on the roster weighs at least 228 pounds. The lightest guy of the bunch, at 228 pounds, is former college QB-turned-special teams ace, Feleipe Franks. The rest of the group is 249 pounds and up. [Brycen] Tremayne has value as a big slot receiver, especially if there’s an injury to Coker or McMillan."

The Panthers kept faith with their tight end unit this offseason, which was surprising. There is more confidence in the options around in the building than among the fan base, so it'll be interesting to see if this gamble from general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales pays off.

If it doesn't, additional reinforcements will be examined. Things would have to get pretty desperate for the Panthers to explore a position switch for Tremayne, despite his impressive physical attributes.

Tremayne stands a good chance of making the team as the sixth receiver. Jimmy Horn Jr. and John Metchie III will also be eager to impress, so keeping the tempo high and maximizing opportunities when they arise are key. Everything is out of his hands after that, but either way, converting to tight end seems a little far-fetched.

Nothing could be completely dismissed in the NFL, but the probability is extremely low.