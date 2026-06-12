Panthers' trust in familiar face creates a difficult Brycen Tremayne question

The Carolina Panthers' early preparations for the new season are officially over after head coach Dave Canales canceled the final day of mandatory minicamp. Now, the countdown to the first day of training camp on July 22 officially begins.

Organized team activities and minicamp opened the door for new position battles to emerge. Offensive tackle and center remain two of the biggest heading into training camp, which starts earlier because of the Panthers first preseason action in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The wide receiver room has some competition of its own, with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette and rookie third-round selection Chris Brazzell vying for snaps as the No. 3 wideouts on the roster. However, if you look deeper into the depth chart, you'll find an interesting battle that includes fourth-year player Brycen Tremayne.

Brycen Tremayne could fall victim for Carolina Panthers' WR numbers game

It's safe to say that the top-four spots at wide receiver are locked in with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Legette, and Brazzell. The fascinating discussions come from whoever gets the final two or three slots at the position.

Tremayne, veteran David Moore, second-year player Jimmy Horn Jr., and fifth-year wideout John Metchie III are all fighting for their spot on the roster. Nothing is guaranteed amongst this group of pass-catchers, including the explosive Horn and Tremayne, who was impactful as a special teams asset and blocker in the run game as a makeshift tight end due to his size.

The biggest question for the Panthers coaching staff, specifically Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, and wide receivers coach Rod Moore, is what type of players they value more. There are plenty of Horn fans, while Metchie offers a connection to Young, his former college quarterback.

Moore and Tremayne are similar players, albeit at different statures.

Moore's veteran savviness gives him an advantage, along with his connection to Canales, whom he played for on the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tremayne could be his "heir apparent," which would open the door for Horn to make the final 53-man roster as well.

Just I thought…I could see Brycen Tremayne as the “heir apparent” to David Moore, if you can even call it that.



Don’t get me wrong, I still think Moore is a misunderstood player. It was just something I want to float out there. #Panthers — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 11, 2026

Tremayne is younger, arguably a better athlete, acts as the No. 4 tight end on gamedays, and provides the same value on special teams as Moore. It is a fair argument, but I get the impression that the coaching staff remains high on the 31-year-old after missing most of last season with an elbow injury.

Moore and Young had a good connection in 2024, and the two remained on the same page throughout OTAs. This signals a tough battle ahead for Tremayne, though his outlook is more favorable than Metchie and Horn as we enter the summer dead period.