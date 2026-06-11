4 supreme standouts from Panthers mandatory minicamp Day 2

The Carolina Panthers are putting players through their paces at mandatory minicamp. Some are thriving under the spotlight, while others are taking a little extra time to find their groove.

That is typically the case at this time of year. Players are being brought along at their own pace. The Panthers will ramp things up over training camp in readiness for the preseason, and head coach Dave Canales is using this time to experiment to see what works and what doesn't.

This doesn't mean the Panthers aren't taking note of how some are excelling as the heat gets turned up. With this in mind, here are four players who managed to stand out on minicamp Day 2.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp Day 2

Corey Thornton - CB

Corey Thornton landed on this list on the first day, and he's here again. The cornerback is making a significant impression on the Panthers. After losing his starting nickel spot due to injury, he wants it back.

Thornton once again flashed sound mirroring abilities in coverage. His anticipation of where the ball was going and his ability to react accordingly also led to an interception of quarterback Bryce Young. Simply put, the undrafted free agent out of Louisville is getting harder to ignore.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

The Panthers didn't do anything to strengthen their tight end options this offseason. They are banking on the young players to raise their performance levels and finally establish themselves. It's a big risk, but Ja'Tavion Sanders' return to full health gives him a fighting chance.

Sanders has come through his rehabilitation after breaking his ankle in December. More importantly, the former Texas standout is looking sharp, which bodes well before more difficult tests later in the summer.

Will Lee III - CB

Thornton wasn't the only defensive back to catch the eye of those in attendance. Rookie corner Will Lee III also flashed the credentials that made the Panthers believe they have an absolute steal on their hands with the fourth-round selection.

Lee is still in the initial stages of his integration into the league. It'll be a step-by-step process, but the sticky coverage and ability to generate pass breakups are already leaving a positive mark on his quest for immediate playing time.

Xavier Legette - WR

There was one disappointing drop from wide receiver Xavier Legette during practice. But overall, there was a lot to like about the way he applied himself on Day 2 of minicamp.

Legette looks a lot sharper. The confidence has seemingly returned, and he is making plays. While that is expected at this time of year, with no pads on and less intensity than in training camp, it's a positive platform for the 2024 first-round pick to build on as speculation continues to soar around his long-term future in Carolina.