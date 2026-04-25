Panthers' home runs keep coming with eye-catching Will Lee III pick

The Carolina Panthers got some decent returns from the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan bolstered the trenches with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling and nose tackle Lee Hunter. He found another intriguing wide receiver weapon for quarterback Bryce Young in the form of Chris Brazzell II.

Day 3 was about building on these strong foundations. And with the No. 119 overall selection, the Panthers acquired another prospect with potential steal written all over him.

The Panthers selected cornerback Will Lee III. This was a hot name among fans on social media leading into the draft. Looking at the cornerback's qualities and scope for further improvement, it's not too hard to see why.

Carolina Panthers add intriguing cornerback depth with Will Lee III pick

While expecting miracles from Lee right away would be unfair, the upside is undeniable. His poise, purpose, and body control moving downfield with receivers are positive traits. His leadership was often praised during his time in college, making him an outstanding fit for the culture that head coach Dave Canales worked tirelessly to build.

Even though adding to the cornerback room wouldn't be classed as a major priority, at least where the boundary is concerned, Morgan has more than enough freedom to take calculated risks like this. The front-office leader drafts good players and worries about the rest later on. And anyone scared of a little extra competition is in the wrong job.

Lee was widely expected to go much higher, so he'll be coming into the Panthers with a massive chip on his shoulder. That's precisely what Morgan and Canales have in mind, which is also going to improve his chances of making an immediate impact behind Mike Jackson Sr. and Jaycee Horn.

Nothing at this stage of the draft could be classed as a guaranteed home run. In Lee, the Panthers are banking on his obvious physical intangibles to gradually become an important piece of the puzzle. That probably won't happen right away, but don't be surprised if he eventually slots into the lineup at the expense of Chau Smith-Wade later in the campaign.

It may work out; it may not. But given where Lee was projected to go beforehand, it could be a sound investment for the Panthers.