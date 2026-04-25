Panthers may have committed highway robbery with Lee Hunter heist

The Carolina Panthers were ready to attack Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan had already broken the mold once by selecting an offensive lineman for the first time in three years with the No. 19 pick. Now, it's a case of building on these strong foundations.

Edge protector Monroe Freeling will be a great asset, especially if he reaches his ceiling. This choice also gave Morgan a little extra freedom to be creative on Day 2, depending on what opportunities presented themselves.

As it turned out, there was a chance to get another impact player by trading up to No. 49 overall selection. The Panthers went with Lee Hunter, and one NFL Draft expert believes this could be a shrewd move by Carolina if the talented nose tackle makes a smooth transition from college to the pros.

NFL Draft expert believes Carolina Panthers got a fringe first-round prospect in Lee Hunter

Mike Luciano of FanSided highlighted what Panthers fans can expect from Hunter as a space-eating force in the middle of Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front. And even though some extra polish is needed, the expert believes this was a chance well worth taking at this stage of the pecking order.

"Hunter doesn't have a ton of great pass rush moves outside of a bullrush, but anyone who drafts him isn't picking him for the pass rush. His 6-9 wingspan and exceptional ability to eat up space on the inide made him a block of granite at the heart of a high-end Red Raiders defense. His strength and mobility make him one of the safer fringe first-rounders this year."

This is more than enough to raise optimism. Hunter can blow a bit of a hold and cold, based on his overall college output, and his pad level needs to come down. But when he's at the top of his game, there are dominant flashes that can hopefully be molded into a consistent contributor at the next level.

It's all about finding the right balance. The Panthers showed an interest in Hunter during their assessments, so they were obviously confident. As Luciano said, there are some minor concerns to address, but nothing that would warrant any major red flags.

The Panthers have placed significant faith in Hunter. Joining head coach Dave Canales' established locker room culture with a young, ascending squad can only serve him well. And if he takes this opportunity with the urgency needed, Carolina will have hit the jackpot.

Hunter can bring a different dynamic to the Panthers' defensive trenches. And in all honesty, that is what the draft is all about.