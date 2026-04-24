Monroe Freeling makes emphatic statement after Panthers' massive leap of faith

General manager Dan Morgan was not going to overlook the offensive line for the third straight draft. There is too much at stake for that, and the Carolina Panthers addressed this quickly with former Georgia Bulldogs tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall.

The upside is evident. The physical measurables and athletic testing are absolutely off the charts. And based on Freeling's emphatic statement of intent, he is already striving to repay the Panthers' faith.

Freeling is a rough diamond. His flashes of dominance at Georgia, despite limited starting experience, were encouraging. He's only just scratching the surface, but the ceiling is through the roof if everything clicks over the summer.

Getting drafted by the Carolina Panthers was just the start for Monroe Freeling

The incoming rookie is not going to run away from the challenge. Freeling never thought the Panthers would come calling. He's a South Carolina native, so he's going to give it absolutely everything. And if he doesn't meet the level anticipated, it won't be for a lack of effort.

"I didn't imagine this, and I'm so happy that this is the case. So I'm going to go out there and give it my all, I'm going to go out and give it for Bryce Young, I'm going to do it all for the Panthers. I'm a team player."

The Panthers didn't just draft Freeling because of his size, length, and exceptional numbers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. After spending time with the prospect during their comprehensive assessments, they believe in the person. They think this will be a smooth culture fit, and his close connection to the area will only inspire him further.

Freeling is not going to settle. Getting drafted was just the start.

There are certain expectations associated with a first-round pick. The Panthers know there are flaws to fix, but Freeling is young, ambitious, and ready to make an impact. And it will be fascinating to watch his growth over the summer, during his rookie year, and hopefully way beyond that.

Drafting offensive linemen isn't sexy. It doesn't generate the hype of any other premium positions. They go relatively overlooked in the headlines, with brief mentions and nothing more. But the success of any team starts in the trenches, and the Panthers' protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young is way too expensive for long-term sustainability.

What comes next is down to Freeling. Untapped potential is one thing. Taking that next step at the sport's pinnacle is something else entirely.

Freeling knows it. And he is ready to work.