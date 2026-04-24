Georgia writer tells Panthers fans what to expect from Monroe Freeling

The possibilities were endless for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan set the table nicely in free agency with aggressive moves and statement splashes. Nothing was off the table with his first-round pick, but the eventual decision caught some off guard.

After comprehensive pre-draft assessments, the Panthers eventually settled on Monroe Freeling. And according to one Georgia expert, Carolina may have a bona fide steal on its hands with some extra development.

Morgan wanted to select the best prospects available. There are very few needs to fill, so there is a good chance Freeling was the top prospect on his board at the time. More importantly, he's got the athletic intangibles that can help enormously, which is precisely what Carolina was looking for as head coach Dave Canales looks to defend the NFC South championship next season.

Clay Dye of Dawn of the Dawg lifted the lid on what Panthers fans can expect from Freeling during his rookie campaign and beyond. The report was glowing, highlighting the offensive tackle's athleticism, work ethic, and poise under pressure as reasons why Carolina was right to be extremely encouraged by his NFL outlook.

"The Carolina Panthers were able to get an absolute steal for Freeling to fall into their laps at 19.



"Even if there are questions about Freeling's experience level with only 18 career starts, he makes up for that in pure athleticism as he has the second highest Relative Athletic Score (RAS) recorded for an offensive lineman since 1987.



"Freeling not only can be a great protector for Bryce Young's blindside, but he is quick enough to make a massive difference in the run game. He is an all-around leader, and will no doubt be the next great first rounder in the Kirby Smart era."

Any sections of the fan base that are skeptical about this move should be thinking twice now. Morgan and Canales believe this player can help them take the next step. Freeling still has to go out and prove it, and he is far from the finished article, but he always came through in limited starts throughout his college career. That should serve him well as he gets to the big time.

The offensive tackle spot may not have been a massive perceived need for the Panthers. However, anyone thinking Morgan was going to pick for need and need alone was kidding themselves. Besides, one look at Freeling's college output last season with the Bulldogs will tell you that he is ready for this significant step up in responsibilities.

Every pick comes with risk. But given where the Panthers were sitting in the draft this year, this might just be a safer bet than most. Still, there is some real development needed to fulfill his undoubted promise.

Hopefully, this can provide the Panthers with another spark in their quest to enter the Super Bowl conversation in the not-too-distant future. Morgan is counting on it.