Panthers send strong pre-draft message and the NFL might not be ready

The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason looking to address a range of roster issues. Their defense needed an installment of talent, as well as depth improvements across the board. The pressure was on for general manager Dan Morgan, and he nailed it over the early stages of free agency.

For almost two weeks, the Panthers have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the NFL. They signed two of the best free agents available in pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, while landing offensive tackle Rasheed Walker on an incentive-laden contract for the 2026 season.

Together with the depth additions and re-signings, Morgan has this team on the right track ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. With these moves, the Panthers could enter the selection process with a new direction: adding the best player available on the board.

Carolina Panthers have limited needs to fill during the 2026 NFL Draft, which is a good thing

Sometimes, the best player available (BPA) is taken too literally. It isn't about drafting the actual best prospect available on the draft board. Subjectivity may apply. The top prospect could be a quarterback, but it is more of a weighted board based on the talent left, with players who don't fill a big roster need but make a key position group much better.

This is why we see wide receivers mocked to the Panthers in recent mock drafts. I had KC Concepcion, the talented Texas A&M wide receiver, selected for Carolina because he may not fill a big need overall, but he does address an important role and add an exciting element to the offense that may not have been there before.

If the best player available is a safety, running back Jeremiyah Love, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, a pass rusher, or another linebacker, the Panthers should take every opportunity to add those prospects to the roster.

Always draft good football players, always. When the talent is obvious, you make the move to improve the team, even if it doesn't address a perceived positional need.

Should a player like Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson be available at No. 19, it would be a no-brainer for Carolina, even if that means having drafted a pass-catcher in the first round in each of Morgan's first three drafts. At the end of the day, all that matters is wins for this organization, something that has gradually improved over the years.

Over three offseasons, Morgan has adopted a sound approach and process that has helped Carolina become a team filled with excitement and opportunities for the 2026 season. The draft presents plenty of unknowns, but the Panthers will no doubt select the best prospects available when they go on the clock and worry about the rest later.