Top Panthers draft prospect just sent Dan Morgan a message he cannot ignore

The Carolina Panthers have been running the rule over hundreds of draft prospects at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. And general manager Dan Morgan wants to select the best available option, regardless of need.

That makes free agency even more intriguing. The Panthers need to provide Morgan with draft flexibility by adding upgrades and filling out their roster. There isn't much money available right now, though that will change if defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is released without a willing trade suitor.

Nothing should be ruled out. But one prospect, strongly touted to Carolina with the No. 19 pick, sent the franchise a message they would be wise not to ignore.

Kenyon Sadiq should be firmly on Carolina Panthers' radar after sensational NFL Combine

All eyes were on Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq during on-field drills in Indianapolis. He's expected to be the first prospect at his position taken, potentially even in the top 20 if someone is particularly enamored with his enormous upside. His supreme showcase of athletic credentials, with NFL scouts and other influential personnel in attendance, will have done nothing to deter his suitors.

Sadiq blazed a trail with 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which included a 1.54-second split over 10 yards. This was matched by a 43.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot, one-inch broad jump, rounding off a highly profitable performance that bordered on historic. And unsurprisingly, his 94 athleticism score ranked No. 1 among all tight ends.

This matches what Sadiq put out on tape during his time with the Ducks. He's not the biggest tight end, and the blocking aspect of the position needs work, but his versatility and athleticism as a pass-catcher are traits Carolina doesn't have right now.

The Panthers are well-stocked in the tight end room. Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and James Mitchell are the current options. All are solid enough. None has the potential to move the needle like Sadiq.

What Morgan and head coach Dave Canales need to figure out is whether he's worth picking at No. 19 overall. Sadiq should still be available, so much will depend on what sort of roster enhancements Carolina can get its hands on in free agency.

If their needs diminish when the draft rolls around, Sadiq quickly becomes a luxury the Panthers may be able to afford. And based on his exceptional efforts at Lucas Oil Stadium, the prospect's stock is soaring at the right time.

Morgan will have several options under strong consideration with his first-round pick. It would be a big surprise if Sadiq wasn't one of them.