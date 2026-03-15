4 winners (and 3 losers) for Panthers after the first wave of free agency

After winning the NFC South for the first time in a decade, the Carolina Panthers embarked on yet another critical offseason. Dan Morgan believed this was the time to be aggressive and put the pieces in place to win right now. He's spared no expense and struck with superme conviction so far.

The Panthers have been bold. Morgan delivered on his promises, and fans are dreaming of brighter fortunes in 2026. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but Carolina is already a hot dark-horse playoff challenger if everything comes together.

Excitement is reaching levels not seen for years, but it's not good news for everybody. With this in mind, here are four winners and three losers from the Panthers' first wave of free agency.

Carolina Panthers' winners and losers after the first wave of free agency

Winner: Ejiro Evero - DC

The beaming smile on Ejiro Evero's face when he welcomed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips into the facility spoke volumes. His defense made strides last season, but it now almost has everything the coordinator needs to make this one of the league's top units.

Loser: Trevin Wallace - LB

Fans were jubilant after the Panthers secured the services of linebacker Devin Lloyd. This has the scope to completely change everything, and Morgan might not be done yet. Any further arrivals are not going to look favorably on Trevin Wallace, who could get demoted to a backup role in 2026.

Winner: Nic Scourton - OLB

The Panthers' decision to splash the cash on Phillips could benefit Nic Scourton more than most. The 2025 second-round pick is expected to start opposite the veteran pass-rusher, which should free up more space for the Texas A&M product to do damage. Getting the chance to learn from the new arrival is another asset working in his favor.

Loser: Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

Carolina has fine-tuned its wide receiver room so far. David Moore and Jalen Coker were brought back, but Morgan resisted the urge to spend big on a free agent. John Metchie III's arrival could impact Jimmy Horn Jr.'s role more than most, which could look even more precarious if the Panthers add another wideout during the draft.

Winner: Bryce Young - QB

Bryce Young got more help over the first wave of free agency. The Panthers found their stopgaps quickly at center and left tackle. The signal-caller also gets a reunion with Metchie to see if their exceptional college partnership can continue in the pros. More is needed, but the No. 1 pick in 2023 should be enthused by the moves made so far.

Loser: Ikem Ekwonu - OT

If Ikem Ekwonu hadn't ruptured his patellar tendon against the Los Angeles Rams, he would probably have a long-term extension by now. Instead, he'll be nervously awaiting to see if Rasheed Walker does enough to make the Panthers think twice about handing the North Carolina State product a lucrative financial commitment.

Winner: Dan Morgan - GM

Morgan came into the offseason with purpose and clear objectives. It's safe to say he's well on his way to achieving them. The Panthers acquired two of the best free agents on the market. They also found a left tackle who was willing to bet on himself with a relatively team-friendly deal. The general manager isn't done yet, but things couldn't be going much better.