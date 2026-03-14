Rasheed Walker contract shows Panthers are running laps around the NFL

The Carolina Panthers needed to find a short-term stopgap at the left tackle position after Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon against the Los Angeles Rams. Most fans were expecting general manager Dan Morgan to go down the draft route, but he had something else in mind.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have signed Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal. He was considered the best veteran left tackle on the market after a four-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, so this represents another significant coup for Morgan during what's been an eventful free agency so far.

Walker was a blindside starter in Green Bay over the last three seasons, logging more than 850 offensive snaps in each campaign. And the contract represents a win-win for both parties.

Rasheed Walker contract could be an absolute steal for the Carolina Panthers

The deal is reportedly worth up to $10 million, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. Considering the position he plays and the scope for further improvements, this cannot be seen as anything other than a bargain.

Walker specializes in pass blocking. He gave up just five sacks in 986 snaps in 2025. The 2022 seventh-round pick out of Penn State remains a work in progress on running plays, but this looks like a tremendous piece of business from the Panthers if the lineman transitions smoothly.

It also takes the pressure off Morgan during the draft. The Panthers could still take a long-term offensive tackle, but it's less of a need now. But with Ekwonu's devastating injury and the fact that veteran right tackle Taylor Moton isn't getting any younger, it will be considered if there is a prospect of interest available at some stage.

This is also a good move for Walker. He gets the chance to join an ambitious, ascending franchise coming off a division title triumph and postseason return. This also gives him a chance to start next to a dominant left guard in Damien Lewis, whose performances were exceptional last time around.

The one-year deal means Walker is willing to bet on himself. If the edge protector performs well next season, he'll be in line for a much bigger and longer payday this time next year. Whether that'll be in Carolina or elsewhere remains to be seen.

The Panthers still believe in Ekwonu. It's a brutal setback for the player, who was set to receive a long-term extension this offseason. That probably won't be the case now, but all hope is not lost yet by any stretch of the imagination.

Walker's arrival gives Ekwonu some breathing room to gradually rehabilitate. It also provides the Panthers with a decent insurance policy, which further raises excitement for the 2026 season.