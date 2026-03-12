Don't look now but the Panthers just gained huge power in the NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers came into free agency with two glaring needs to address: pass rush and an off-ball linebacker. Dan Morgan promised aggression, and he certainly delivered.

The Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal and Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million contract. Ejiro Evero is back for a fourth season, and Carolina secured two of the top available free agents to further bolster a defense that began to make strides in 2026.

With the Panthers toward the bottom in all pass-rushing metrics last season, Phillips will immediately be the top dog. Pairing the former UCLA man with Nic Scourton will make the edge a lot more menacing than it was a year ago.

As for the linebacker core, it was clear that improvement was needed. While both Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom flashed, their inconsistencies were evident throughout the campaign. Lloyd instantly upgraded the second level, and he came in much cheaper than projections suggested.

Carolina Panthers have additional draft flexibility after two bombshell moves

A season ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on Lloyd. It turned out to be a huge mistake. The former Utah Ute exploded in 2025, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance and a second-team All-Pro vote. He was especially good in pass coverage.

Lloyd finished the year with five interceptions — including a 99-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs — and a coverage grade of 81.1, ranking third among qualifying linebackers. He was also the only player across the league to grade above 80 in both pass coverage and run defense.

Addressing two key needs so early in free agency also now gives the Panthers much more flexibility when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. Morgan can go with the best prospect available, as he has always suggested he would. It's also what the Panthers did in 2025 when they took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8.

Many mock drafts heading into the start of the new league year had Carolina going with either an edge rusher or linebacker at pick No. 19. Names like Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, and CJ Allen were among the possibilities, but with the moves made by Morgan could see some other prospects come into play.

The Panthers are still lacking a true No. 1 tight end, which may see Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq in play when the Panthers turn their card in. There are still questions over the safety position opposite of Tre’von Moehrig. After a strong NFL Scouting Combine, Dillion Thieneman could be on Morgan’s radar.

Whoever is selected on opening night in Pittsburgh, it’s impossible to argue that Carolina, especially Evero’s defense, is in a much better position than it was last season. Don't look now, but the Panthers may be closer than people realize to making a serious challenge in the NFC.