Panthers’ free agency spree shakes up 7-round mock draft with bold trade

Since the start of free agency one week ago, the Carolina Panthers and general manager Dan Morgan have taken the NFL by storm with some of the biggest moves on the market yet.

On the first day of the legal tampering period, the Panthers addressed two of their biggest needs, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, arguably the top players at their respective positions in free agency. Later in the week, Morgan secured the top left tackle on the market in Rasheed Walker, securing a short-term stopgap to compensate for the injury to Ikem Ekwonu.

With other key depth signings to the roster and essential re-signings of pending free agents, the Panthers have put themselves in an excellent place to take the best prospect available in the 2026 NFL Draft. Having that in mind, let's dive into our first seven-round mock draft following the initial start of free agency.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft after the first wave of free agency

Round 1, No. 29 overall: KC Concepcion

Wide receiver | Texas A&M Aggies

One of the missing pieces of the Panthers' offense is a dynamic pass-catcher who can create big gains in the open field after the catch. The offense already features rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan and fan-favorite Jalen Coker, but it lacks a true inside-out winner post-catch and is a nuanced route-runner.

Concepcion had drop issues last season, but the ball skills are incredibly flashy. This is a player who can not only help solve Carolina's issues with explosive plays on offense but also provide outstanding value as a returner on special teams, an underrated issue at this juncture.

Round 2, No. 51 overall: A.J. Haulcy

Safety | LSU Tigers

The Panthers' defensive backend has lacked a true ball hawk for several years now, and the need for one is essential in what is considered a deep safety class in the NFL Draft. Morgan must take advantage and does so here to begin the second day of the draft, selecting a physical but productive defender in A.J. Haulcy.

If you are not familiar with Haulcy, start now. He plays and hits like a classic linebacker at safety when attacking downhill. His closing speed allows him to gain range on the backend for a defense, while his good zone prowess pairs with quality ball skills.

Round 3, No. 74 overall (via Chiefs): Max Klare

Tight End | Ohio State Buckeyes

This year's tight end class is not one the Panthers may be particularly thrilled with. Their lack of moves at the position in free agency suggests they could be targeting one early in the draft. Max Klare might be one of the more refined "Y" players in the draft, providing production, quality hands, nuance at the top of routes, and the ability to create plays in space while offering value as a blocker.

Round 3, No. 83 overall: Matt Gulbin

Center | Michigan State Spartans

Matt Gulbin is a player flying under the radar during the pre-draft process. This is an effective blocking in pass protection with the physicality you want at center. He handles line games and blitzes well with good communication, all of which, as a first-year starter at center, he has achieved while transferring from Wake Forest as a former guard.

Round 4, No. 119 overall: Jalon Kilgore

Defensive back | South Carolina Gamecocks

The Panthers need competition at the nickel cornerback spot between Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton, and a potential rookie. Someone who not only provides return game value of versatile depth and potential starting upside if Jalon Kilgore, who has shown effective run game and man coverage prowess that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero would like to have on his defense.

Round 5, No. 156 overall: Zane Durant

Defensive Line | Penn State Nittany Lions

Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III must have better seasons in 2026. While the Panthers could've addressed the position earlier in this mock draft, the value wasn't there until this selection. Zane Durant provides Carolina with a penetrative style of play and pass-rush prowess despite his size and physical limitations.

Round 5, No. 157 overall: Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Linebacker | TCU Horned Frogs

No matter who is starting at linebacker next to him, having Devin Lloyd on the Panthers defense improves the play at the position significantly. This year's linebacker class is strong enough that an immediate contributor could be in play on Day 3 of the draft. Kaleb Elarms-Orr has a great athletic build, flashes of coverage prowess, and blitzing ability.

Round 6, No. 199 overall: Mason Reiger

Edge Rusher | Wisconsin Badgers

Jaelan Phillips is the signing that tops the cake for Carolina at edge rusher, earning them a true one-on-one winner at the position. However, depth and development are important for the franchise. Mason Reiger is a player who fits the bill for that type of selection with intriguing pass-rush ability, quickness, and explosiveness of the line despite being an undersized defender.