Panthers fans are starting to realize what Dan Morgan is really building

The Carolina Panthers endured many years of heartache and frustration in the early years of the David Tepper era.

The franchise saw no postseason appearances in Tepper's first seven years as a team owner. His countless miscalculations cost the team credibility and respect for much of the early 2020s.

However, it seems as though Tepper righted the ship two years ago when he hired head coach Dave Canales and promoted Dan Morgan to general manager. The Panthers have progressed from a 2-15 laughingstock to a franchise coming off its best season in eight years and their first playoff appearance under Tepper's ownership.

With free agency officially underway, Morgan's work to regain precious depth across the roster's landscape has been tireless, as his latest signees have shown.

Carolina Panthers are building a complete roster under general manager Dan Morgan

No doubt, the Panthers have made some of the biggest splashes in free agency so far, landing their No. 1 edge rusher in Jaelan Phillips and their best linebacker in half a decade with Devin Lloyd. That will get the attention of everyone across the sport and Carolina's faithful fans.

However, Morgan has made signings and re-signings that have flown under the radar. But they are also extremely important.

He brought back hybrid defender Isaiah Simmons, defensive backs Akayleb Evans and Robert Rochell, pass rushers Thomas Incoom and Trevis Gipson, tight end James Mitchell, and wide receiver David Moore, all of whom received one-year deals as they will fight to remain on the 53-man roster.

What do all of these players have in common? They contribute significantly to special teams while providing depth at their respective positions.

No one is saying all of these guys will be starting football games at a consistent rate in 2026. They may not make the final roster. Yet, it is the depth and value they provide that the Panthers have lacked for years.

Since Scott Fitterer was fired as general manager, Morgan has worked hard to rebuild the roster from the ground up. And the plan for gradual progression has brought positive results.

This may sound like an overreaction, but the team is in a much better place than it was before the 2024 season, both in terms of talent and depth. It's a testament to the franchise's growth in recent years and Morgan's tireless commitment to building the most structurally sound roster possible.

It would be remiss not to point out the additions of offensive lineman Stone Forysthe and Luke Fortner in free agency. The former has experience as a field goal protector because of his incredible size, though the play is up for serious debate, while the latter could be a stopgap for a rookie center after Cade Mays departed for the Detroit Lions.

The NFL Draft will remain a key component for Morgan to establish a sound foundation for the Panthers' roster. As the years go on and the wins begin to materialize, the re-signings of key depth players and special teams assets will be an overlooked positive to the momentum in team building.

Carolina is being built the right way. And fans can thank Morgan for that.