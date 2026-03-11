Panthers' reunion with former first-round pick could signal bigger plans

The main news surrounding the Carolina Panthers during the NFL's legal tampering window was understandably the blockbuster deals for Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. However, an underrated re-signing may provide some clarity on where the franchise is going at safety alongside Tre’von Moehrig.

When the Panthers signed Isaiah Simmons to the practice squad in November, it was something of a full-circle moment for the former Clemson Tiger. In the build-up to the 2020 draft, Carolina seemed to be destined to select either Simmons or Derrick Brown. Much to the chagrin of some fans at the time, they went with the defensive lineman. In the long run, it has certainly borne fruit.

While Brown has built a reputation as one of the league’s best, Simmons has bounced around since the Arizona Cardinals drafted him a pick later. Still, the versatile defensive piece carved out a key role on special teams down the stretch in Carolina.

Carolina Panthers could offer Isaiah Simmons a bigger role after re-signing

During the playoff wild-card round, Simmons announced himself on a national stage with a key punt block, which enabled the Panthers to take the lead late. But with the player now back in 2026, could the Nebraska native forge a larger role on Ejiro Evero’s defense?

Carolina is still working out what to do at the safety position. Veteran Nick Scott, who started opposite of Moehrig in 2025, is a free agent. Second-year man Lathan Ransom flashed as a rookie. He still has some coverage issues to work through, which could prevent him from being a full-time starter.

If the Panthers don’t add to the room in free agency, that could signify to fans that Evero and defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill are looking to potentially give Simmons a larger role. Now, one would expect competition to be added via the draft, and one who could go under the radar is Dillon Thieneman.

The Oregon prospect is likely to be the second safety selected in the upcoming draft after Caleb Downs, and could be in play for Carolina at No. 19 overall, depending on how the board falls. And head coach Dave Canales made it clear that he saw Simmons' future on the team as a safety.

At the very least, it seems Simmons may have found a home in Carolina after a tumultuous start to his NFL career, following such a distinguished college career. If the player doesn’t find steps on defense, we’ve already seen what an asset the player can be to Tracy Smith and his special teams unit.