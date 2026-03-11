Panthers handed Ejiro Evero the moment he can no longer avoid

The Carolina Panthers made a significant splash during the legal tampering window by agreeing to terms with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Now, there are no more excuses for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

General manager Dan Morgan added two defensive players with star potential to Evero's improving unit. These superb additions can help elevate Carolina's defense and help the group take the next step.

Phillips was a highly regarded first-round pick whose first three seasons were solid, but consecutive long-term injuries hindered his development. Last year, he played all 17 games, finishing with 53 tackles, five sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and seven tackles for loss.

Carolina Panthers have (almost) given Ejiro Evero everything he needs

The Panthers' marquee splash needs to do more to justify his sizable contract. At the same time, Phillips has extensive experience within a 3-4 base system, so there is a lot to like about his fit in Carolina.

Panthers fans recognize the significance of the linebacker position after watching years of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. The addition of Lloyd might not reach the heights of those two, but he's still an outstanding player for Carolina's improving defense.

Lloyd, who earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2025, offers a strong combination of coverage skills and run-stopping ability. He is precisely what Carolina has lacked since Kuechly was forced to retire early after the 2019 campaign.

Evero can now expand his play-calling with Lloyd in the middle. Fewer basic play calls allow for more aggressive tactics and disguises that can confuse offenses. Drafting talent at linebacker will also help, but the pieces are now firmly coming together.

The addition of these two players raises the bar for Carolina to become a top-10 defense in 2026. To accomplish this feat, Evero must also expand his schematic horizons, be more creative, and take calculated risks to unleash the improved talent at his disposal.

Evero narrowly missed out on the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching gig this offseason. He's taken some criticism from fans over the last three years, but the improvements were evident in 2025. It's not the finished article just yet, but the additions of Lloyd and Phillips get them a lot closer.

What comes next is down to the play-caller. The Panthers were always confident that his scheme could thrive once the playing personnel improved. There are very few holes now. Adding another cornerback, safety, and linebacker at some stage is only going to help his cause.

The time to deliver has arrived. Hopefully, Evero can produce the goods.