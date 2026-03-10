Panthers finally replace Luke Kuechly and fans can feel the shift

For much of the offseason, the Carolina Panthers made it clear: they were going to attack the defensive front-seven.

Mission accomplished.

After underwhelming play at linebacker and having the lowest quarterback pressure rate in the NFL, the Panthers required serious moves to make noise following their first trip to the playoffs in eight years. Edge rusher and linebacker were the two biggest needs on the roster, until they weren't.

As the legal tampering period began to signal the start of free agency, the Panthers signed top free agent pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract for $30 million a year to begin the process.

Then, general manager Dan Morgan agreed to terms with second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million contract with $25 million guaranteed.

Carolina Panthers have finally found their Luke Kuechly heir in Devin Lloyd

In his first three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lloyd's performances were up and down. He was never able to maintain consistent play for long enough, which was frustrating. When the AFC South club hired defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile last offseason, his play took off, and he quickly became the best defensive player on the roster.

Lloyd had 25 pressures, tied for third-most of any linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the season with 81 tackles, six tackles for loss, and tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL with five while playing for a Jaguars defense that finished with the No. 1 run defense in the sport.

The Panthers now have a playmaker at linebacker for the first time in years. There is a serious argument that Lloyd is the best in Carolina since Luke Kuechly retired after the 2019 season. It has been six long years since the franchise bestowed a second-level force of this caliber, and Morgan got the deal done.

Lloyd is an instant upgrade for the Panthers' defensive front-seven, providing ample blitzing ability and coverage skills. The Utah product excels against the run, taking on second-level pulling offensive linemen with incredible sideline-to-sideline range.

Simply put, Lloyd is a perfect fit in Ejiro Evero's defense, and any questions at this point are more nitpicky than anything else.

This is a good start to the Panthers' offseason. It was important for the front office to land the players they wanted with conviction and stick to their guns.

With the spending Carolina has done, they may not be done yet with more signings. But Lloyd sticks out more than Phillips, showcasing the need and importance of the linebacker position.