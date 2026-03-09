Jaelan Phillips just gave Panthers fans 120 million reasons to worry

The Carolina Panthers made an immediate splash in free agency, reportedly agreeing to terms with edge defender Jaelan Phillips just minutes after the legal tampering period opened on Monday. The former Philadelphia Eagles star immediately becomes the top edge rusher on Carolina's roster, giving defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a new weapon.

But with a reported price tag of $120 million over four years, the deal is already starting to look like an overpay.

This could be an incredible addition for the Panthers, but if things go wrong in Carolina, the Panthers will now have a massive contract hanging over their heads.

Panthers may have paid too much for Jaelan Phillips in free agency

It isn't easy to find a top edge rusher in the modern NFL. Just in the past year, we've seen two teams trade away multiple first-round picks to get one. So when a team on the hunt to compete dishes out a big chunk of money to bring in a prolific pass rusher, most fans and analysts don't bat an eye.

But this deal for Phillips warrants a longer look. The 26-year-old was effective during his short stint in Philadelphia, but he comes with plenty of question marks. First and foremost, he has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career. Injuries have cut multiple seasons short, leading to limited production over the last few years. The Panthers are paying a premium price for a player who may not be able to stay on the field consistently.

Even if he does manage to stay relatively healthy in Carolina, the cost of the deal still outpaces his production. This contract puts Phillips at eighth in the NFL in terms of average pay among edge rushers. He's ahead of more productive players like Josh Hines-Allen, Brian Burns, and Nik Bonitto. All of those players are able to put up double-digit sacks on a yearly basis, while Phillips hasn't reached that mark since 2022.

The deal could even hinder the development of the Panthers' young edge defenders. Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen will now take a backseat in the pass rush scheme while Phillips earns most of the attention.

Of course, if Phillips can stay healthy and deliver significant production, this deal could end up being a massive success for the Panthers. At his best, he's a dominant edge rusher, and Carolina has been seeking out that skill set for years. But this deal comes with a frightening level of risk.