3 players the Panthers should stay far away from in free agency

With expectations rising, the Carolina Panthers and general manager Dan Morgan must be careful about how they spend their cap space. Free agency can accelerate a contender’s timeline, but it can also derail it with the wrong contracts.

Carolina still has clear needs, particularly along the defensive front and in adding depth around quarterback Bryce Young. However, not every big-name free agent is the right fit for the Panthers’ roster construction or long-term plan.

Here are three free agents Carolina should avoid at all costs.

Jaelan Phillips

The Panthers managed just 30 sacks in 2025, finishing near the bottom of the league in pass rush production for the second straight season. So, on paper, Jaelan Phillips looks like exactly what Carolina needs.

But the problem is availability. Phillips has battled major injuries over the last few seasons, including a torn Achilles and a torn ACL. That risk becomes even more concerning when you factor in cost. He is projected to command $17.33 million per year on the open market.

Carolina needs stability on the defensive front, and Phillips looks like too big of a risk.

Alec Pierce

Adding another weapon for Young is a logical offseason goal. Carolina already has an emerging No. 1 target in Tetairoa McMillan and a rising playmaker in Jalen Coker, but more depth at wide receiver would certainly help the offense.

At just 25 years old, Pierce is entering his prime and could command significant interest around the league. That’s exactly the issue.

Because of his age and production, Pierce could easily push past $20 million per season in free agency. That type of contract is typically reserved for a No. 1 or high-end No. 2 receiver, not a complementary option.

Carolina doesn’t necessarily need another top-of-the-market wideout. With McMillan and Coker already ascending and players like Jimmy Horn Jr. still developing, the Panthers are better off investing their resources elsewhere.

Spending big on Pierce could create an unnecessary logjam in the receiver room while limiting flexibility to address more urgent needs.

Trey Hendrickson

As mentioned earlier, the Panthers need help rushing the quarterback. And not many are better at it than Trey Hendrickson.

Over a five-year stretch prior to his most recent campaign, Hendrickson piled up 70.5 sacks and consistently ranked among the league leaders in pressures.

However, Hendrickson recently turned 31 and is expected to command a massive contract on the open market. While he still has productive seasons left, paying premium money to a player entering the later stages of his career doesn’t align perfectly with Carolina’s timeline.

For Morgan and the front office, discipline could be the difference between a promising team and a legitimate contender in 2026.