The stat line doesn’t jump off the page for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. In 13 games as a rookie, the sixth-round pick recorded just 11 catches for 108 receiving yards, production that normally places a young receiver firmly in the background of an offense.

But Horn’s rookie usage was unconventional from the start.

Carolina deployed him on jet motion, orbit motion, backfield alignments, and occasional carries — eight rush attempts for 69 yards — forcing defenses to account for his speed before the snap.

Carolina Panthers must continue to utilize Jimmy Horn Jr.'s versatility in 2026

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik repeatedly emphasized that the value wasn’t always the ball in Horn’s hands, but what happened to defenders’ responsibilities when he moved.

“When you’re stagnant running the ball, everybody’s gap sound, and they get to evaluate and shoot their gaps and read things out,” Idzik said. “When you add a little bit of lateral speed, from Jimmy, I think it becomes apparent really quickly that those gaps change on the fly. And then when you hand it to him a couple of times, and you have play (action) passes off of it, (the defenders) also have coverage responsibilities added to that, which changes on the fly."

Early in the season, Horn was often inactive in a crowded receiver room. Once injuries and adjustments created snaps, his impact became immediate, not statistically, but structurally.

Carolina began calling plays, assuming his presence would alter defensive alignment. That’s a rare level of trust for a sixth-round rookie. And it’s also why his responsibilities expanded late in the year beyond motion into occasional vertical routes and play-action concepts.

The staff wanted defenses to eventually fear more than just horizontal speed. Horn's versatility offered something a little bit different.

The season ended painfully when Horn dropped a potential game-tying fourth-down pass in the wild-card playoff round against the Los Angeles Rams. For many first-year pros, that becomes the defining snapshot.

Inside the building, it reinforced something else. Development requires exposure. Carolina had already committed to increasing his role before that play, and one mistake didn’t alter the evaluation. The coaching staff viewed the moment as part of the growth curve of a player learning a complex, timing-based role.

If Horn becomes a credible downfield threat in Year 2 in addition to a motion player, the offense multiplies its options. The Panthers drafted the former Colorado standout because his skill set changes how defenses line up. His rookie campaign proved that concept works.

Next season will test whether it can evolve into something bigger for Horn in Carolina.