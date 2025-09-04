Panthers send strong message to Jimmy Horn Jr. with crushing setback

It was hard to ignore the early momentum around Carolina Panthers rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. As is typically the case with Day 3 picks, it didn't take long for reality to set in.

Horn was an intriguing pick by the Panthers, their last of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some flaws to his game need to be rectified, but the player's aggression and athleticism represented an enticing proposition to potentially mold into something more.

The initial signs around Horn were encouraging. He made some splashy plays over offseason workouts and integrated himself well into the team's offensive strategy. Things got tougher when the tempo ramped up at training camp, but the former Colorado standout comfortably made the 53-man roster.

Jimmy Horn Jr. must gain Carolina Panthers' trust to move up the depth chart

What comes next is more important for Horn. The Panthers need extra explosiveness from their wide receiver unit this season, especially considering the need for quarterback Bryce Young to make the improvements to cement his status as a franchise-caliber presence under center. Those plans might not include the sixth-round pick initially if the team's initial depth chat is any indication.

Horn was buried on Carolina's depth chart before their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans were stunned to see him listed as the third outside option behind Xavier Legette and Brycen Tremayne. He wasn't even backing up Hunter Renfrow, who's starting in the slot after Jalen Coker's latest cruel injury.

If that wasn't concerning enough, Horn was way down the pecking order on special teams. He was fourth on the kick return depth chart and third when it comes to punt return duties. Considering this was his expected avenue to immediate involvement, it represents a bubble-bursting decision in no uncertain terms.

This was always going to be a gradual process for Horn. All hope is not lost by any stretch of the imagination. Even so, this is a strong indicator of how much is ahead for the player before confidence in his aspirations increases.

Looking at where Horn stands on the depth chart, even though it's unofficial right now, one couldn't completely dismiss the possibility of the wideout being inactive in Week 1 and potentially beyond until he demonstrates the correct growth. That's not what the player or the fans had in mind, but the Panthers make everyone earn it under the current regime.

Horn's got a lot of ground to make up, and it's going to take a tremendous amount of resolve to force his way into a more prominent role.

