Panthers' Bryce Young under career-defining pressure with no safety net

Bryce Young is entering a pivotal third NFL season that could determine his fate with the Carolina Panthers, for better or worse.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is coming off a strong stretch run in 2024 and carried that momentum into training camp by all accounts. There's a newfound level of confidence, not just personally, but also internal belief; so much so that the Panthers took off his training wheels.

Carolina recently traded veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. Yes, they netted a respectable return for a player on an expiring contract who turned 35 years old in late August. However, doing so also meant the Panthers got rid of Young's most trusted option and arguably the most critical factor in his development.

Jalen Coker was slated to replace Thielen in the slot after flashing as a rookie last season. Nevertheless, the undrafted second-year pro has been placed on injured reserve with what Panthers head coach Dave Canales called a "significant quad strain."

A 4-6 week absence awaits. Young may not have that much time, and this only mounts more pressure on Carolina's quarterback.

Bryce Young enters make-or-break season with no security blanket

Putting Young's future on Coker, let alone Thielen, was probably a fool's errand to begin with for the Panthers. That's why they spent their 2025 first-round selection on former Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan. But is that enough?

Who can Young depend on beyond McMillan when the Panthers kick off the upcoming campaign against the Jacksonville Jaguars? 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette hasn't lived up to his lofty draft billing, considering he's been outperformed by Coker in their fledgling careers thus far. Thielen was a vital puzzle piece, yet Carolina willingly gave him away.

Look no further than Young's splits upon reclaiming Carolina's starting signal-caller job from Andy Dalton. The former saw his production and efficiency increase across the board in Week 12 of last year and on. Uncoincidentally, that's when Thielen returned from a hamstring issue.

Bryce Young 2024 Stats Weeks 1-11 Bryce Young 2024 Stats Weeks 12-18 820 Passing Yards 1,583 Passing Yards 60.1 Completion Percentage 61.5 Completion Percentage 4 TDs, 6 INTs 11 TDs, 3 INTs 71 Rushing Yards (15 Attempts) 178 Rushing Yards (28 Attempts) 66.9 Passer Rating 92.3 Passer Rating

The Panthers are seemingly hoping that a combination of free-agent acquisition Hunter Renfrow will be a short-term fix. Meanwhile, Joe Person of The Athletic ($) notably mentions how Canales "wasn't thrilled with Coker's conditioning level and body composition this offseason." Fitness appears to be a problem for the Holy Cross product after hurting the same quad that cost him three games last season.

Canales being under pressure to progress only complicates things for Young, as does left tackle Ikem Ekwonu undergoing an appendectomy. The deck is stacked against Carolina's talented passer, and with so much instability and uncertainty surrounding him, Thielen's loss might be felt early.

