Panthers' biggest winner from Adam Thielen trade is painfully obvious

The Carolina Panthers took seven wide receivers onto their initial 53-man roster. It didn't take long to figure out why.

After some fierce negotiations, a trade agreement between the Panthers and Minnesota Vikings was struck for veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. The smoke was there for a few days before, and Morgan drove a hard bargain before moving Carolina's most consistent pass-catcher from the equation.

And the biggest winner from this transaction, apart from Thielen, is painfully obvious.

Carolina Panthers trading Adam Thielen is great news for Jalen Coker

The Panthers were reportedly looking for a third-round pick despite Thielen potentially being one year away from retirement. Carolina reached a compromise, sending the wideout, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round selection to the Vikings. They received a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder to seal the deal.

Removing the only dependable target quarterback Bryce Young has ever had is a major gamble. It's a vote of confidence in the youth movement in Carolina, but they must now deliver on their promise.

Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette generate the hype as first-round picks. But for this trade to prove fruitful for the Panthers, Jalen Coker has to step up.

Coker burst onto the scene last season. He rose from undrafted free agent obscurity to become an important part of the rotation. The Holy Cross product outplayed Legette and would have even greater numbers had it not been for an injury midway through the campaign.

More importantly, Coker did some of his best rookie work from the slot. He was a smoother route runner than most gave him credit for. The ball skills were assured, and the game speed was much faster than any 40-yard dash time will tell you.

Thielen was always going to be phased out at some stage. It's come much sooner than initially expected, which indicates Coker has made some encouraging strides. Putting together a consistent, injury-free campaign is the next challenge, but the trajectory is pointing up for someone who very few thought would ever become a legitimate starting option in the NFL.

The pressure piled on Legette is exponentially bigger. McMillan needs to become a superstar for Young to flourish in his third season. However, don't be surprised if Coker becomes the man to fill the void left by Thielen when it's all said and done.

A huge opportunity awaits Coker. If he can capitalize on it, the Panthers will reward him accordingly with a lucrative contract extension next spring.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis