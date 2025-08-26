Panthers' Adam Thielen trade rumors hinge on stumbling blocks and compromise

Adam Thielen's future remains under a cloud. The Carolina Panthers are steadfast in their valuation of the veteran wide receiver, but the Minnesota Vikings are eager to give him a homecoming before riding off into the proverbial career sunset.

Talks are reportedly ongoing, and Thielen's camp subtly revealed that the two-time Pro Bowler would welcome a return to Minnesota, according to Adam Schefter from ESPN. That's understandable, but it doesn't mean that general manager Dan Morgan is going to budge just because there is a sentimental attachment.

That's not the way he operates.

The Vikings have loaded up on Day 3 selections in recent days. It'll probably take more than that to prise Thielen from the Panthers, especially considering how influential he's been during quarterback Bryce Young's resurgence.

Carolina Panthers could take on some of Adam Thielen's salary to seal trade to the Vikings

Bill Barnwell from ESPN believes the bigger problem could center on Thielen's base salary in 2025, which stands at $6.25 million. If the Panthers eat some of it, then the respected insider believes two late-round picks might be enough to get this deal over the line.

"All sides involved probably would need to give a bit to make a mutually advantageous deal work. The Panthers would eat $1.5 million of [Adam] Thielen's contract, getting two of the three picks the Vikings got from the Jets in the Harrison Phillips trade in return. Thielen would take a $1 million pay cut in return for having the remaining $3.8 million guaranteed. The Vikings cleared out almost exactly that much when they made the Phillips trade, allowing them to absorb what's left of Thielen's contract as part of the deal." Bill Barnwell, ESPN

It'll be interesting to see if the Vikings bow to Carolina's demands here. They might want Thielen, and the feeling might be mutual, but there will come a time when Minnesota must turn its attention to other targets. Morgan will put the team's best interests at heart. If that means keeping the undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State until his contract expires in 2026, that's fine too.

The Panthers have all the leverage. Minnesota is desperately seeking receiver help, and the esteem in which Thielen is held by everyone associated with the Vikings needs no introduction. All general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs to do is meet the asking price, and Carolina will probably sell.

And if the draft pick is high enough, perhaps the Panthers would also be willing to take on some of Thielen's salary for good measure. Time will tell, but this will come to a quick resolution.

