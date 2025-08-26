Panthers stand firm as Adam Thielen camp subtly pushes for trade

The Carolina Panthers are in the process of finalizing their initial 53-man roster before the deadline, but speculation continues to surge around wide receiver Adam Thielen's future with the franchise.

It's no secret now that the Minnesota Vikings want to bring him home. They are looking for one more experienced wide receiver to compensate for Jordan Addison's suspension, and Thielen's previous connection to the franchise needs no introduction.

Most thought Thielen would be in Minnesota by now, but the Panthers are driving a hard bargain. They will have no trouble holding onto the two-time Pro Bowler, who's still quarterback Bryce Young's most dependable weapon in the passing game until further notice. If the Vikings want him, they'll have to pay accordingly.

Adam Thielen would welcome Vikings return, but the Carolina Panthers won't budge

Minnesota has been loading up on Day 3 selections leading into final cuts, trading the likes of defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, quarterback Sam Howell, and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon. They are up to something, but general manager Dan Morgan isn't going to move off his valuation.

The messaging from Adam Schefter of ESPN was interesting. He's more clued into agents than most, and the respected insider outlined for the first time that Thielen would welcome a move back to more familiar surroundings.

Vikings and Panthers have tried to work out a trade for Carolina WR Adam Thielen, who would like to return to Minnesota, but the two sides continue to struggle to agree on compensation. https://t.co/LDyEQ3qTKh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

That's understandable. Thielen hasn't got many years left in the NFL. Going back to where it all started for an emotional homecoming is a great way to finish things off. At the same time, he's also developed roots with the Panthers and decided to put off retirement this offseason after becoming increasingly encouraged by Young's development.

The Panthers also gave Thielen a pay rise this offseason in recognition of his commitment. Being enticed by the Vikings isn't a surprise, and his agent obviously used Schefter in an attempt to pile on the pressure. But Morgan is all about putting the team's best interests at heart.

There will be a transition to Carolina's youth movement in the receiver room at some stage. Considering the need for Young to take another leap in 2025 after a positive end to the previous campaign, retaining Thielen is entirely feasible unless the asking price is met. The player is also professional enough to stay the course and remain focused on the task at hand if a move doesn't materialize.

The Panthers have all the leverage. Unless the Vikings cough up what Morgan wants in return, Thielen will stay in Carolina.

It's that simple, really.

