Panthers coach Dave Canales unfazed as Adam Thielen trade rumors swirl

The rumor mill continues to swirl around the Carolina Panthers potentially trading wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. But for head coach Dave Canales, it's business as usual.

Reports are conflicting about whether Thielen's emotional homecoming will happen. Adam Schefter from ESPN and others revealed that calls have been made to the Panthers. However, league insider Josina Anderson reported that the transaction doesn't seem likely right now.

It's hard to know what to believe until something becomes concrete. The Panthers have a surplus at the receiver spot, but Thielen is their most consistent pass-catcher by a considerable margin until one of the young guys takes his spot. And the Vikings have other options to pursue if they feel like general manager Dan Morgan is asking for too much.

Dave Canales staying on the fringes as Carolina Panthers contemplate Adam Thielen trade

What comes next is unclear, but it's out of Canales' hands. He's focused on getting the team better with some difficult decisions upcoming before the cut-down deadline. He didn't completely rule out the possibility of Thielen being moved, but that's not at the forefront of his mind until something more concrete is confirmed one way or another.

"I'm focused on our team, our football, and Adam's a part of that. We have a lot to talk about in the next couple of days in terms of the roster and all that, but that's something that you know I'm going to let them handle, and for me right now it's just focusing on this entire roster and being able to make decisions there. Could be. I don't know. Until the conversations really get real, there's really nothing to talk about other than for us to just continue to think about where we're going to be going into the weeks coming." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

The Panthers would no doubt consider removing Thielen from the equation if the price was right. Some fans and analysts believe that would be a mistake, especially considering the high stakes attached to quarterback Bryce Young's growth in 2025. Still, Morgan will do what he believes is best for the team and his long-term plans for sustained growth.

Canales will roll with the punches. If Thielen's around in Week 1, he'll have an important role to play. If not, then the head coach will have a contingency plan in place and far more reliance on the likes of Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker.

The Panthers need Thielen more than a Day 3 draft pick, even if it is only for one more year. But few would begrudge the wideout finishing his career where it all started.

Time will tell...

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis